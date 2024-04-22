The Biggest Differences Between 1979 Ford F-Series And Chevrolet C/K Classic Pickup Trucks

This past year, the Ford F-Series and the Chevrolet Silverado pickup trucks were the best-selling vehicles in the United States, which should come as no surprise. Ford trucks in particular have earned the number one position for many years now, and the Silverado usually follows right behind them at two or three in the rankings. In 2024 so far, they rank at the top of the list in sales, and as long as pickup trucks remain ever popular in the United States, their dominance shows no signs of slowing down.

Both pickup trucks have been around for many decades at this point. However, the Silverado was not always called the "Silverado," as the company adopted that name in 1999. Prior to that, Chevrolet's pickups were called the C/K series, a designation it shared with its sister company GMC — before it called these trucks GMC "Sierras."

You can go all the way back to the 1979 model year and find the Ford F-Series and Chevrolet C/K series competing with each other. The two had a number of similarities, but of course, each series of pickup truck had its own unique factors that differentiated the two from each other. Let's look at the 1979 models of these trucks and see how they compare.

[Featured image by Elise240SX via Wikimedia Commons | Cropped and scaled | CC BY-SA 4.0]