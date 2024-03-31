What's The Difference Between A Chevy C10 And K10?

Chevrolet currently has two different models available if you're looking to buy a pickup truck. The first is the Silverado, their signature truck and the second-highest selling vehicle in the United States. The second is the Colorado. They technically have other trucks available, but these are all variations on the Silverado, like an EV version. The delineation between the Silverado and the Colorado comes down to size, with the Silverado being a full-size pickup and the Colorado being a compact.

This is generally how most car companies distinguish the various vehicles in their arsenal that are of the same type, such as sedans or coupes. However, in the case of Chevrolet, it used to have a name delineation between different pickup trucks that didn't have anything to do with size.

For the 1960 model year, Chevrolet introduced C model and K model pickups. At first glance, these seem to be identical trucks. They had the same chassis, the same powertrain, and the same body. If you were to look at a C10 and a K10 parked next to each other, you probably wouldn't be able to tell which was which. The distinguishing feature between C and K model pickups from Chevrolet was how they drove.

[Featured image by Derrellwilliams via Wikimedia Commons | Cropped and scaled | CC BY-SA 4.0]