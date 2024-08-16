The Best Years For Nissan Frontier (And Some To Avoid)

Earlier in August, Nissan announced an update for its midsize Frontier pickup for the 2025 model year, with new tech, tweaked styling, and improved capabilities. It's an overhaul that helps keep the truck fresh in an increasingly tough segment, but for now, it's too soon to tell whether the 2025 Frontier will rank among the best Frontier model years. Its new features look promising, but features don't count for much if a truck isn't reliable.

In general, the Frontier is considered to be a reliable truck, with RepairPal giving the model an overall four out of five rating and J.D. Power ranking Nissan as the best truck manufacturer for dealership service satisfaction in 2023. Resale platform iSeeCars also gave the Frontier a respectable 8.4 out of ten score for reliability based on its analysis of used truck listings, although the Nissan slightly lagged behind its competitors from Toyota, Honda, and Ford. Part of that is likely down to a small number of problematic Frontier model years, which have the effect of dragging its overall average down slightly.

Avoiding those model years is advisable for anyone looking for a hassle-free truck ownership experience, especially since there are plenty of Frontier model years that don't suffer from the same issues. We've put together a roundup that aggregates data from the NHTSA, reliability surveys, and owner reviews to find out which model years are the best rated overall and which are worth steering clear of.

