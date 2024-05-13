10 Used Nissan Models You Should Steer Clear Of At All Costs

Nissan, like many other Asian car manufacturers such as Honda and Toyota, has a decent reputation for making reliable cars. The numbers back this impression up, too: J.D. Power's vehicle dependability survey for 2024 reported 199 problems per 100 cars, which is only slightly above the industry average of 190. However, if you're buying a used Nissan, then you're going back much further than the three years that the J.D. Power survey covers.

As with any other carmaker, Nissan hasn't always got it right with every model. For every classic sports car like the 2002 Silvia, there's a headache-inducing clunker like the 2005 Pathfinder to avoid. Then, there are all the problems with Nissan's Continuous Variable Transmission (CVT) to worry about, too. So what's a potential used Nissan buyer to do? Research, research, and research — which is where our list will come in handy.

We've combed through the U.S. NHTSA database, evaluating user complaints, recalls, and NHTSA investigations to identify 10 used Nissan models you should avoid. Nissan has made too many cars for this to be a definitive list, but it will at least help you eliminate the riskiest Nissans available on the used market.