Nissan CVTs: The Most Common Transmission Problems

Continuously variable transmissions (CVTs) have been growing in popularity over the last several years, and are steadily replacing traditional automatic transmissions in many small and mid-size vehicles. The primary reason being the increased fuel efficiency and smooth ride that come with CVTs: Unlike automatic and manual transmissions, CVTs do not use set gear ratios. This eliminates the characteristic jerking or jolting sensation that drivers feel when accelerating or decelerating, thus increasing gas mileage.

CVTs are especially common in Nissan, Subaru, and Mitsubishi vehicles. However, despite the reputation for efficiency and reliability that CVTs have developed, these modern transmissions are far from perfect. Nissan CVTs, in particular, have become known for pervasive problems, and the manufacturer has been the subject of numerous lawsuits surrounding its transmissions.

In response, Nissan extended the warranties for certain vehicles with CVTs, produced special service bulletins for these models, updated and improved its CVT design, and offered settlements and buybacks for affected customers. Despite attempts to improve the image of its continuously variable transmission, Nissan's CVT continues to have a reputation for being unreliable. From overheating, to shuddering and strange noises, these are the most common Nissan CVT problems.