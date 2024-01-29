5 Bad Habits To Avoid For Extending The Life Of Your Car's CVT Transmission

It's about time drivers get over their hatred of continuously variable transmissions (CVTs). Sure, it's nice to feel that shift from one gear to the next, and we're sure there's some sort of Freudian reason why we love that sensation so much, but CVTs are just as serviceable as their automatic counterparts. In fact, sometimes even more so when considering some of the perks you get, like improved fuel economy.

If there is one thing to be wary about, CVTs tend to need a little more TLC. Unlike automatic transmissions, which shift between different gears as you increase speed, the components of a CVT (a belt and two pulleys) are under constant strain. The ride is smoother than an automatic and manual because the pulley system replaces the multi-gear system.

Unfortunately, since the load isn't shifted between parts, the CVT can wear down faster. With higher repair costs, you'll want to do everything you can to prolong the life of your variable transmission. Luckily for you and all CVT drivers on the road, some steps can be taken to help. It all starts with you treating it well. So, if you tend to do any of the following, it's time to stop.