How To Choose The Right Automatic Transmission Fluid For Your Car

The automatic transmission in a modern vehicle is a symphony of electrical, mechanical, hydraulic, and computer-controlled components. It has pumps, clutch packs, planetary gearsets, a torque converter, and a computer that holds everything together — responding to the wishes of your right foot.

With periodic care and maintenance, most automatic gearboxes can last over 200,000 miles without issues, especially if you avoid doing things that could lead to early transmission failure.

However, the lifeblood of any automatic transmission — whether talking about a conventional step-grade automatic, dual-clutch gearbox, or continuously variable transmission (CVT) — is the ATF, or automatic transmission fluid. Like the oil inside the engine, the automatic transmission fluid does more than lubricate moving parts.

Skynesher/Getty

The ATF is a hydraulic fluid that enables gear shifting and engaging the clutch packs to deliver acceleration. It flows easily from -40 to about 400 degrees Fahrenheit to combat wear, friction, and corrosion in the clutch packs and gearsets. Like the engine oil, the automatic transmission requires periodic draining and replenishing to maintain the same level of protection throughout its useful life.