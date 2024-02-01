Every Generation Nissan Silvia Ranked Slowest To Fastest According To Driver Tests

Nissan's Silvia should need no introduction, but it ran under the radar for some thanks to the behemoth that is the Skyline GT-R, which was produced alongside the Silvia for many years. The S13, S14, and S15 are the most well-known models — "The Fast and the Furious" fans will have a particularly soft spot for Letty's S14 – but the lineage of the S-chassis runs much deeper than that trio. Nissan launched the first Silvia in 1965, and the automaker would manufacture seven generations of the model until it ceased production in 2002.

The Silvia is especially well known among drifters. The last three generations especially are rated as some of the best drift cars ever made, but these models weren't just quick going sideways. Here, we've ranked every generation of Nissan Silvia from the slowest to the fastest. Beyond that, iconic versions of the Silvia are finally becoming available for U.S. gearheads, as the 25-year rule is up now for the S15s made in 1999.

So, if you've always longed for a Silvia in your garage, keep reading to see what generation and — more importantly — what trim is the fastest.