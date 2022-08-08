Everything To Know About The Nissan Silvia S14 From The Fast And The Furious

For an iconic movie car, Letty's Nissan Silvia S14 featured in "The Fast and the Furious" is quite as enigmatic as its on-screen driver. In the film, Letty — played by actress Michelle Rodriguez — drove a purple Silvia S14 that didn't get as much screen time as other fan-favorite hero cars. That is until Letty demolished a cocky driver with it during the movie's epic Race Wars segment. While this certainly shined a spotlight on the Silvia S14, some might still not know what exactly Letty's car is.

First of all, Letty raced in a modified Nissan 240SX, which was the U.S. equivalent of the Silvia S14. These sporty compact coupes are considered one of the best cars Nissan ever produced, with the S14 popularizing not only the street racing culture but the drift scene as well. A good Nissan 240SX can reportedly go for as much as $100,000 if it comes with an intriguing story attached to it (Motor1). Likewise, the "Fast and Furious" 240SX has an equally riveting background before gracing the silver screen. However, Letty's car isn't exactly what it seems, and how it was portrayed in the film is quite far from what it really was.