The Pros & Cons Of The VQ Engine: Everything You Need To Know

As an automotive company with a pedigree of excellent cars dating back to the 1930s, Nissan has done its fair share of tinkering when it comes to engines. You certainly don't become one of the biggest names in cars by sitting on your proverbial laurels, after all. The 1990s, in particular, were a great decade for Nissan, producing some of the brand's most iconic vehicles, not to mention some of its best developments in the parts department.

One of the most well-received Nissan engines of the modern age originally debuted 30 years ago in 1994. This engine, which made its headliner appearances in the Nissan Maxima and Infiniti i30, was the first VQ engine. Since that fateful debut, the VQ engine series has become one of Nissan's standbys, and a major fan-favorite besides. But what exactly was it that made these engines so special, and what's worth considering about them in the modern context?