Infiniti SUV Models With The Best Gas Mileage (And The Ones With The Worst)

If you're looking for a luxury vehicle, you can't go wrong with Infiniti. The fancied-up sibling of Nissan makes beautiful autos, and while it's not as big of a name or as extravagant as some other high-class manufacturers, it makes quality vehicles that are nice to look at, like the recent QX Monograph concept.

However, with any luxury vehicle, you're looking at trade-offs. Premium materials and features add weight and cost to a car. Even the most cutting-edge tech can't change the laws of physics. This is especially true for SUVs, which tend to be significantly larger and heavier than your typical car.

In the last several decades, fuel efficiency in SUVs has improved quite a lot, but it's never going to be particularly impressive compared to a sedan or coupe. Still, as the world hasn't fully embraced electric vehicles just yet, it's worth knowing what kind of gas mileage you can expect from a vehicle you'll be dropping a good chunk of change on.