Infiniti SUV Models With The Best Gas Mileage (And The Ones With The Worst)
If you're looking for a luxury vehicle, you can't go wrong with Infiniti. The fancied-up sibling of Nissan makes beautiful autos, and while it's not as big of a name or as extravagant as some other high-class manufacturers, it makes quality vehicles that are nice to look at, like the recent QX Monograph concept.
However, with any luxury vehicle, you're looking at trade-offs. Premium materials and features add weight and cost to a car. Even the most cutting-edge tech can't change the laws of physics. This is especially true for SUVs, which tend to be significantly larger and heavier than your typical car.
In the last several decades, fuel efficiency in SUVs has improved quite a lot, but it's never going to be particularly impressive compared to a sedan or coupe. Still, as the world hasn't fully embraced electric vehicles just yet, it's worth knowing what kind of gas mileage you can expect from a vehicle you'll be dropping a good chunk of change on.
The Best - QX50 and QX55
We'll start with your best bets if you desire an Infiniti SUV with a solid fuel economy. The manufacturer's highest gas mileage comes in its lowest-end model, the 2023 QX50. With a fair EPA rating of 23 miles per gallon (mpg) city and a respectable 29 mpg highway, the QX50 is not just the cheapest Infiniti SUV at $40,300 starting MSRP, but it's also going to cost the least to drive it around. The QX50 (along with the rest of the QX line) does come in various trims, and while the fuel efficiency can vary slightly depending on which one you select, it's really not a big difference.
Coming in close is its upgraded cousin, the 2023 QX55. For the jump in quality (and price — starting MSRP is $49,150), the fuel range goes down only a smidge, with a 22 mpg city and 28 mpg highway rating. A single mpg less for each rating means the QX55 is quite comparable to the QX50, so if gas mileage is your biggest concern, you won't see a big change between the two models. Opt for the cheaper model and save a little money, or go for the nicer one and don't worry too much about the fuel economy difference.
The Worst - QX60 and QX80
While the 2023 QX50 and QX55 are relatively similar in fuel efficiency, there's a more significant drop when you look at the next priciest Infiniti SUV model (starting at $49,200), the 2023 QX60. Its EPA-estimated mileage is 21 mpg city, only a single digit down from the QX55. However, the QX60's highway mileage is 26 mpg, down from 28 mpg in the QX55 and 29 mpg in the QX50.
Then there's the 2024 Infiniti QX80, the highest-end SUV manufactured by the company with a whopping $74,150 starting MSRP. For all that money, though, you're getting some pretty terrible gas mileage. Ranking in at 14 mpg city and 20 mpg highway, you're seeing a drop from 21 mpg city and 26 mpg highway in the QX60. That's not a small amount by any means.
If you take the fuel economy from the QX50, the numbers look even worse. The QX50's 23 mpg city and 29 mpg highway are nearly 10 mpg higher than the QX80's paltry gas mileage. If you're the type willing to drop the cash on a QX80, though, fuel efficiency might not be a huge concern for you.