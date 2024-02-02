The 5 Best Compact And Mid-Size Trucks You Can Buy In 2024
Pickups are practical, powerful, and a full blown national symbol in some parts of the world. But in terms of size, pickups have gotten a lot bigger over the last couple decades. While a big truck works for many people, there are some situations where they're downright impractical. The solution to this problem is the "compact truck," a smaller version that offers many of the same benefits as a regular truck. There are also mid-sized trucks that offer many of the same benefits as large trucks without the awkward size.
In terms of downsides, there aren't many. Smaller trucks may be less powerful than their full-sized counterparts, but they are still more than enough to meet the average person's needs. Not a lot of people need the towing capacity of a Ford F-150 or Dodge RAM. They also tend to be cheaper than their big brothers.
It is worth pointing out that even modern "compact" trucks are still pretty large by historical standards. If you really want a tiny, yet practical, pickup then your best choice these days is the vintage vehicle market. Here you'll find small utility vehicles like the iconic El Camino, or the Subaru Brat. Even a "full sized" pickup like an older F-150 is small in comparison to the behemoths the likes of Ford are putting together today. But if you want to keep it reasonably small and are set on a 2024 model year vehicle, these are your options.
Ford Maverick
Ford's 2024 Maverick comes in three different trims with two powertrain choices (EcoBoost or Hybrid), so there's still a lot of wiggle room even after you've decided on a small truck. In terms of price, the starting point is just below $25,000 sans destination and other fees. That will get you the front wheel drive XL EcoBoost, but an extra $10,000 or so will get you the Maverick Lariat which comes with a handful of luxury touches. All-wheel drive and various driver assists are also available, though they come as additional packages you can purchase.
Despite being a compact truck, the Ford Maverick has a surprising amount of storage space. This is mostly down to some clever design in the interior, with extra compartments under the seats for example. Another clever innovation comes in the form of the Ford Integrated Tether System (FITS) which lets drivers swap out attachments at the back of the rear console. So you can slap a cup holder there, or a trash can if you have some messy passengers on a long journey, or a bag hook if you're chauffeuring grandma to church on Sunday morning. The world is your oyster. Beyond all that, you can expect the usual collection of modern conveniences such as USB ports, wireless chargers, and a 110 volt outlet in the back.
Honda Ridgeline
Honda markets the Ridgeline as a "fuel efficient mid-sized pickup truck" and that's basically true. It's a touch larger than some of the options on this list, but it's large by any means. In terms of fuel economy, the Ridgeline can manage up to 24 MPG combined on some of its models, which isn't Toyota Prius level efficiency but is decent for a pickup truck.
In terms of downsides, the Ridgeline has been considered a bit of a boring option over. It's a solid truck underneath it all, and you're unlikely to run into real problems with it, but it's noted as lacking some of the more modern features its rivals have. Honda addressed this somewhat with the 2024 model, which packs a new, larger, infotainment screen and a reworked center console. But several reviews have noted that while it's an improvement, there's still a way to go. It's also more expensive than some of the other options on this list, starting at around $40,000 — though with it being "mid-sized" you do get a little more truck for your money.
GMC Canyon
Although the 2024 model is pushing it in terms of size, the GMC Canyon has traditionally been a smaller pickup truck and the latest version is still firmly in the mid-sized camp. If you venture off the beaten path pretty often, then the GMC Canyon might be the mid-sized truck for you. The AT4X version in particular is as suited to a scramble across a boulder field as it is to a 2 a.m. jaunt down the street to McDonalds.
The Canyon isn't just a practical offroader either. With up to 7,700 pounds of towing capacity it's one of the stronger non-full sized trucks on the market. There's also a 310-horsepower, four-cylinder, engine under the hood which is again at the top end of the truck's class. Although performance is solid, there are a few vehicles in the class, like the Toyota Tacoma, that offer a similar amount of punch. But GMC's mid-sized truck clearly leads the way in other areas. It's arguably capable of offering the best luxury experience in the mid-sized truck class at the moment. But with pricing starting north of $37,500 then it's arguably expensive enough for luxury to be expected to some degree.
Hyundai Santa Cruz
If you're looking to keep things as small as possible while still getting solid performance, offroad capabilities, and striking looks — then it's hard to look past a certain utility vehicle from Hyundai. The Hyundai Santa Cruz has a couple of major things going for it. Firstly, and perhaps most importantly, it packs an awful lot of utility into a relatively small vehicle. Then there's the sporty element. While plenty of vehicles have a sports package available, the Santa Cruz looks sleek, sharp, and somewhat futuristic. The looks are backed up by a 281 horsepower engine, should you opt for the limited trim.
So what are the downsides? The price is closer to what you'd pay for a medium-sized truck, as opposed to what is basically a sport utility vehicle. The Santa Cruz starts at around $28,000 with the most expensive limited trim costing north of $42,000. Despite the small size of the Santa Cruz, fuel economy isn't particularly great either. Still, this is one of the best genuinely small options you can currently get.
Chevrolet Colorado
It's difficult to put together a list of standout small and medium sized trucks without mentioning the Chevrolet Colorado. Despite still feeling relatively new, the Colorado has been around for two decades now.
The Colorado is a solid option for offroaders, especially if you splash out on the appropriately titled "Trail Boss" edition. Beyond its offroading prowess, general maneuverability is said to be good. Despite being a mid-sized truck, the Colorado is surprisingly spacious, with ample room for up to four adults in its cab. The advanced infotainment system also means the four adults will be thoroughly entertained on their way to their destination.
In terms of the negatives, the single bed version of the Colorado comes up a little short. While the standard 6 foot bed length isn't something you usually want to compromise on, even with a "compact" or mid-sized truck, one version of the Colorado knocks a whole foot off coming in at 5 feet long. The styling is also hit or miss, and the driver assistance tools seem to struggle in urban areas. The 2021 Chevy Colorado starts at just over $31,000. So to sum it up, the Chevy Colorado is a well equipped mid-sized vehicle, for a mid-sized price point.
How we compiled this list
This list is not meant to be a definitive one-to-five ranking, but rather a way to highlight five standout, small to medium, 2024 model, trucks and explain what they offer. We compared the specs of each available truck to narrow the list down to five, and then attempted to find something unique about each truck that could tip the balance when deciding between them. Beyond that, factors like horsepower, practicality, and offroading ability, were considered when the list was being compiled.
Medium trucks were included for two reasons. They offer a different level of practicality to actual compact options, while still being notably smaller than a full-sized or large modern truck. There is also the fact that there are only two true compact pickups on the market in 2024, with formerly compact vehicles like the GMC Canyon having made the leap to mid-sized in recent years.