The 5 Best Compact And Mid-Size Trucks You Can Buy In 2024

Pickups are practical, powerful, and a full blown national symbol in some parts of the world. But in terms of size, pickups have gotten a lot bigger over the last couple decades. While a big truck works for many people, there are some situations where they're downright impractical. The solution to this problem is the "compact truck," a smaller version that offers many of the same benefits as a regular truck. There are also mid-sized trucks that offer many of the same benefits as large trucks without the awkward size.

In terms of downsides, there aren't many. Smaller trucks may be less powerful than their full-sized counterparts, but they are still more than enough to meet the average person's needs. Not a lot of people need the towing capacity of a Ford F-150 or Dodge RAM. They also tend to be cheaper than their big brothers.

It is worth pointing out that even modern "compact" trucks are still pretty large by historical standards. If you really want a tiny, yet practical, pickup then your best choice these days is the vintage vehicle market. Here you'll find small utility vehicles like the iconic El Camino, or the Subaru Brat. Even a "full sized" pickup like an older F-150 is small in comparison to the behemoths the likes of Ford are putting together today. But if you want to keep it reasonably small and are set on a 2024 model year vehicle, these are your options.