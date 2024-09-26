10 Things You Should Know Before Buying A Ford F-150 (New Or Used)

Not many vehicles can boast of market dominance like the Ford F-150. This model was formally introduced in 1975 as part of the 6th generation of Ford's F-series pick-ups (the history of which can be discovered in the aptly named book "Ford Trucks"). While the Ford line-up now includes the well-known F-250, F-350, and F-450 super-duty trucks, the F-150 stands out as an absolutely iconic American utility vehicle.

Currently in its 14th generation, the Ford F-150 is one of the most successful vehicles ever. It has topped truck sales in America over the last 40 years, making it Ford's best-seller. Like any truck, the Ford F-150 is known for its functionality: it's great for moving things around. However, in recent times, its manufacturers have also been exploring more modern and luxurious features.

Today, F-150s have a blend of power, luxury, and innovation. However, if you're looking to buy a truck, the F-150's range of options, trims, powertrains, and designs leaves much to consider. With that said, here are 10 things you should know before buying a new or used Ford F-150.