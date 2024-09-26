10 Things You Should Know Before Buying A Ford F-150 (New Or Used)
Not many vehicles can boast of market dominance like the Ford F-150. This model was formally introduced in 1975 as part of the 6th generation of Ford's F-series pick-ups (the history of which can be discovered in the aptly named book "Ford Trucks"). While the Ford line-up now includes the well-known F-250, F-350, and F-450 super-duty trucks, the F-150 stands out as an absolutely iconic American utility vehicle.
Currently in its 14th generation, the Ford F-150 is one of the most successful vehicles ever. It has topped truck sales in America over the last 40 years, making it Ford's best-seller. Like any truck, the Ford F-150 is known for its functionality: it's great for moving things around. However, in recent times, its manufacturers have also been exploring more modern and luxurious features.
Today, F-150s have a blend of power, luxury, and innovation. However, if you're looking to buy a truck, the F-150's range of options, trims, powertrains, and designs leaves much to consider. With that said, here are 10 things you should know before buying a new or used Ford F-150.
The Ford F-150 comes in various trims
The Ford F-150 caters to different customer needs. With new models from as low as $36,965 to as high as $78,440, each trim level has different configurations, styles, and customization. Over the years, Ford has expanded its trim offerings to include eight options– the XL, STX, XLT, Tremor, Lariat, King Ranch, Platinum, and the most expensive — Raptor.
The base trim for the Ford F-150 is the XL, which offers basic features like a 2.7-liter V6 EcoBoost engine, a 36-gallon fuel tank, and a 12-inch infotainment screen. Next up, still considered entry-level, is the STX trim. It comes with many of the same features as the XL but adds a bit more style, like 20-inch aluminum wheels and carpeted floor mats. It also offers extra packages, such as the STX Black Appearance Package and the Mobile Office Package.
Ford offers additional engine options on the XLT trim, which include the 3.5-liter PowerBoost Full Hybrid V6 engine and the 3.5-liter EcoBoost V6. The Tremor trim packs the powerful 3.5-liter EcoBoost V6 engine and is built specifically for off-road adventures. However, nothing really beats the Raptor in ruggedness. This trim offers 37-inch all-terrain tires and FOX Dual Live internal bypass shocks, making it equipped for rougher terrains.
If you're looking for luxury, the Lariat and Platinum trims are your best bet. The Lariat is the cheaper option and comes with the B&O sound system and its own Black appearance package. Finally, the King Ranch, which costs the same as the Platinum trim, has a nice interior and offers a good blend of luxury and ruggedness.
Various powertrain options to choose from
The 2024 Ford F-150 offers a variety of engine options, each designed to meet different needs with varying levels of power and capability. These engines are typically available based on the trim level, with some being optional for specific trims.
The 2024 lineup includes six engines, starting from the 2.7-liter EcoBoost up to the 5.2-liter Supercharged V8. The 2.7-liter EcoBoost is a 325 hp engine with 6.0 quarts oil capacity. It has a PFDI system, which is great for efficiency and is available on only three F-150 trims. Second is the 3.5-liter Ecoboost V6, equipped with twin intercooled turbos. It produces 400 hp and also has an impressive 500 pound-feet of torque — significantly higher than the 2.7-liter EcoBoost's 400 pound-feet of torque.
The 5.0-liter Ti-VCT V8 engine is specifically designed to boost fuel efficiency. This engine also has good performance levels and can handle a payload of up to 2,230 pounds. Next is the 3.5-liter PowerBoost Full Hybrid. This engine is impressive for its 570 pound-feet of torque. But what truly makes it unique is that it takes the 3.5-liter EcoBoost V6 a step further, by combining it with an electric motor.
The last two are the High Output 3.5-liter EcoBoost and the 5.2-liter Supercharged V8. The former is exclusive to the Raptor trim and has 450 hp. The 5.2-liter Supercharged V8 is, however, the most powerful engine of the lot with a whooping supercharged 720 hp.
The 2022 model ranks highest for safety
Making a vehicle purchase may be hard, but things like reliability and price levels often place top priority. Generally, recent Ford F-150 models don't have many complaints compared to older models, and when it comes to safety levels in vehicles, bigger vehicles generally provide better protection. Either way, organizations like the NHTSA and IIHS perform a number of safety tests on various car models, to ensure your vehicle is safe enough for the road.
The 2022 F-150 model was well-anticipated, especially with the introduction of the F-150 Lightning, an electric truck, and the proper integration of the BlueCruise HandsFree Driving system. The truck did not disappoint as the IIHS, in its 2023 safety ranking, selected the 2022 model as its top pick.
The NHTSA, using the base trim, also examined the safety levels of this model on various metrics, which include side ratings, frontal barrier crash, risk of rollover, side barrier ratings, and side pole ratings. The model scored five out of five on all except the driver's frontal barrier crash and rollover rating, where it scored four out of five. There are many other metrics to consider in ultimately determining what model is best for you, but the 2022 model should definitely be a top consideration if safety is a priority.
The Ford F-150 hand-free driving system: BlueCruise
You might have heard about the F-150's advanced feature, BlueCruise, which is designed to make driving easier and more seamless. Fully introduced in the 2022 F-150 model, BlueCruise essentially drives the truck without having you hold the steering wheel. It uses the Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS) to manage functions like braking, steering, and acceleration.
Bluecruise works with cameras and sensors and also provides information and warnings so the car can operate on its own at a safe distance from other vehicles. The great part is that it allows you to go on long car trips and not do all of the driving, so you're not as fatigued. When it was first introduced, there were complaints that it did not initiate lane changes automatically or center the vehicle properly. But the most recent version appears to be generally seamless.
While this is a cool feature, there are also a few things to bear in mind. Firstly, the latest version of this feature only applies to the XLT trim and above. So you're not getting this if you purchase the XL or STX. In addition, Bluecruise is a subscription-based feature, so after a 90-day free trial, you'll need to pay monthly or yearly to continue to enjoy it.
Modern models have advanced tech features
From the trailer backup assist to the onboard power, the Ford F150 has some pretty cool features. The most recent model has what you would expect, not just from a functional truck but a modern ride. While you'll find some of these features on the standard trim, others come as optional additions. The Bluecruise is one of these features, but there are many other nice perks you'll find in modern models.
For example, if your vehicle has SYNC 4 technology and higher, you'll get automatic over-the-air-updates. This will keep your vehicle up to date with the latest tech so that it constantly performs at its best version.
There's also the Ford Co-Pilot 360 technology, which is available on the 2023 F-150 and the 2024 F-150 lightning. The technology comes with various features that assist you as you drive. One of these is the auto high-beam headlamps, which detect oncoming car headlights and adjust that of your vehicle, so it doesn't disrupt drivers' visions.
Moreover, there is a Pro Trailer Backup assist feature, which uses artificial intelligence to help you steer your vehicle when backing up with a trailer. The Co-Pilot also has other great features like the pre-collision assist, adaptive cruise control, and a Blind Spot Information System (BLIS). The availability of these features depends on your vehicle trim.
Consider the towing and payload capacity
If you're buying a truck, you may need it for some heavy-duty tasks, so it's important to check out its towing capacity — which tells you the maximum weight the vehicle can pull. You'll also want to look at its payload capacity, which shows how much weight your truck can carry.
Among the F-150 engines, the best for towing is the 3.5-liter EcoBoost V6, with a 13,500-pound towing capacity rating. It also tops in payload capacity with a rating of 2,445 poundspounds. This engine is available on most F-150 trims, but not on the STX. The second best is the 5.0-liter Ti-VCT V8 with a 12,900-pound tow rating and 2,230-pound maximum payload.
Apart from the engines, the Ford F-150 has a number of advanced features that are built to support towing. They include the pro trailer hitch assist, the pro trailer backup assist, and the dynamic hitch assist. The pro trailer backup assist, for instance, helps you reverse, while the Pro Trailer Hitch Assist, steers your truck in place so that it can hitch to a trailer conveniently. These work with other smart features like onboard scales, smart hitch, and smart trailer tow connectors.
While these features make the F-150 great for towing, Ford's Super Duty trucks are by far the best equipped for towing and hauling tasks. The Super Duty F-450, for instance, has a 30,000-pound conventional towing capacity and an 8,000-pound payload rating– The best you'll find in any Ford truck.
The 2004 model has the most owner complaints
Most car models have lemons that are notorious for causing headaches. As you might expect, the Ford F-150 has had a few of them, but the 2004 model takes the cake — something you should bear in mind when making a purchase.
The NHTSA has recorded over 2,000 complaints for this vehicle, the most common issue being its visibility components, with a staggering 844 complaints. Owners reported issues regarding their windows and window regulators, which would break when driving or trying to roll them up. Car Complaints noted this issue as being the most reported problem of any Ford F-150 truck.
Even the power train had over 200 NHTSA complaints, many of which reported that the vehicle abruptly went into neutral while driving. Apart from these, other complaints highlight problems with the engine, suspension, and steering. The engine failure, which Car Complaints ranks as the second worst problem in this model, costs an average of $5,800 to fix, making this car not just troublesome but expensive to deal with. A stunning 16 recalls have been issued.
[Image by Layafette | Wikepedia Commons | Cropped and Scaled | CC BY-SA 2.0]
There are various appearance packages to suit your taste
Buying a vehicle is also about finding the right design. The Ford F-150 has pretty extensive customization options, so you get the truck that not just suits your style but functionality needs. The appearance packages available for the F-150 vary by trim, so what you get depends on the model you purchase.
The Black Appearance Package, for example, is available on the Lariat, XLT, and Platinum trims. With this package, you get a sleek Black finish throughout the interior and exterior, including a black body side decal, gloss black-painted aluminum wheels, and dual exhausts with black tips. On the Lariat trim, there's an additional matte black tailgate decal and a fully blacked-out interior.
If you're into off-road adventures, the FX4 off-road package is a great option available in the King Ranch, LARIAT, Platinum, XLT, and XL High trims. This package includes features like specially-tuned shock absorbers and hill descent control, designed to handle the demands of off-road driving.
Apart from these packages, you can get some upgrades and accessories when making a purchase. For instance, you can have customized bed mats to give your vehicle a more stylish look, or add a kayak carrier to your truck. And if you go with the latter, don't forget the most important addition: the kayak.
The 2023 Heritage edition is good, but not special
The Heritage edition was released in 2023 to celebrate the 75-year success of the Ford F-150. This vehicle is an ode to the 1970s and '80s design, drawing inspiration from their retro style – A great way to appeal to the loyal fans of the F-150 that have made the model a huge success.
Available on the XLT trim, the Heritage edition incorporates the classic A-B-A paint pattern in five different color configurations. The interior, on the other hand, has two color options: Black and slate gray. To mark its milestone, the truck also has a "75 years" logo shown on the display screen.
Essentially, the Heritage edition is an appearance package, so when it comes down to it, there's not much else this edition brings to the table. This is coupled with the fact that it has limited engine options — only the 2.7-liter V6 Ecoboost and the 5.0-liter Ti-VCT V8 engines are available for it.
Moreover, the fact that the edition limits the equipment and configurations you're open to makes it even less desirable. Given the additional cost for its purchase, you're probably likely to get more preferable upgrades on the standard XLT with some extra investment.
The Ford F-150 or the Ford F-250?
If you're eyeing the Ford F-150, the F-250 Super Duty might have also crossed your mind. There are a number of factors that make the F-150 a top choice among potential owners, like its popularity and lower average cost. However, both vehicles have their pros and cons, and you might want to consider whether the F-250 would be the better choice.
The first F-250 model was released in 1998, specifically built for more rugged tasks than the F-150. Although both trucks share similar structures, you'll notice that the F-250 has a longer wheelbase and cab height. The main differences, however, are with the engine, pricing, and overall capabilities.
The F-250 has a powerful line of 5 engines, which include the 6.7-liter High output powerstroke V8 turbo diesel, the 6.7-liter powerstroke V8 turbo diesel, 7.3-liter OHV PFI Gas V8, Torqshift 10-speed automatic transmission, and the 6.8-liter 2V DEVCT NA PFI Gas V8. While the maximum towing capacity of any F-150 engine is 13,500 pounds, the lowest of the F-250 pulls 13,800 pounds. Even in payload capacity, the F-250 clears with a maximum of 3,793 pounds ahead of the F-150's 2,445-pound maximum capacity.
Clearly, the F-250 does a better job of moving heavy things around, but if you're only looking to do daily driving or less intensive towing, the Ford F-150 is a great option. It's more fuel efficient and also cheaper, with a starting price of $36,965, unlike the 2004 F-250 which begins at $44,970.