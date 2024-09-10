What Engines Are Available For The 2025 Ford F-150 & How Do They All Compare?

The Ford F-150 is one of the top trucks in the game. It competes against other full-size pickups like the Ram 1500, the Chevy Silverado 1500, and, to a lesser degree, the Nissan Titan and Toyota Tundra. It has impressive towing and hauling capacity, a refined and modern interior, and all sorts of nifty truck tricks up its sleeves. The F-150 features impressive equipment, like the Pro Access Tailgate, hands-free driving from Ford's BlueCruise system, and an available hybrid model that can provide power for your home or job site via their Pro Power Onboard system.

In 2024, the F-150 was thoroughly updated with more power and a fresh design, but what powers the F-150 now? Does it still offer the same robust set of standard and available engines? In short, yes. In 2025, the F-150's engine choices have carried over, so there's still a lot to choose from — six engines in total. Each engine has its strengths, so let's see how they stack up against each other.