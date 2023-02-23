How The BMW E36 Became A Rising Star In The Car Community

Some cars are simply made to be messed with. Customization is every gearhead's sacrosanct right, and the best carmakers build certain models with that in mind. As large manufacturers invest in cars-as-a-service, however, hiding engines under metal panels and wrapping bodywork in restrictive policies preventing third-party futzing, custom car hobbyists often look to the past when looking to get their hands dirty.

Enter the BMW E36 M3. The E36 has built a substantial fanbase since its debut in 1992, driven in large part by motorists looking to personalize their rides. Stock, the car delivers the thoroughbred performance expected of any vehicle wearing a BMW M badge, but custom builds are where the sedan really shines.

Of course, no car manufacturer designs a product solely to provide entertainment for petrolheads looking to tinker with stock builds. BMW had every intention of the E36 M3 being a classic sports sedan right off the lot. Ironically, it was that goal that made the E36 such a tempting platform for custom car fans.