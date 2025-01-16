2025 Ram 1500 Warlock Review: It's Not The V8 You'll Miss

Powertrain wise, I have exactly zero complaints. HEMI diehards may bemoan the new six-cylinder, but I found the power delivery to be extremely smooth (as is the case with many inline-six engines), and there was absolutely enough power on tap. I didn't find it lacking in any particular way, as opposed to some of the HEMI V8s I have driven.

That praise is punctuated with a few complaints about the Warlock's interior. It's about as austere as you can get: manually-adjusted, non-heated cloth seats; no media buttons on the steering wheel to speak of; a very barebones sound system; and a very basic climate control system. That might be selling point to a few people as it's "less stuff to break," but in a nearly $60,000 truck, I'd expect a few more creature comforts. All that said, I didn't find the Warlock uncomfortable to drive, and the interior was entirely adequate, I just needed to calibrate my muscle memory to behave as if I was in a truck from 2005 and not 2025.

You'd think that dropping a pair of cylinders and using forced induction would benefit fuel economy, and it does, but only slightly. The Warlock's engine has an insatiable hunger for gasoline at an estimated combined 19 miles per gallon, and while that seems fairly good for a full-size truck, good luck actually getting that number because you will want to thrash the Warlock at any given opportunity. I depleted the fuel tank twice over the six days that I was under the Warlock's spell.

