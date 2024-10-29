2025 Ram 1500 RHO First Drive: It's Fun, It Flies, And It's Better Than The TRX

By six-word sentence standards, "you can go faster, you know" ranks pretty highly on the fun scale, at least when you're facing down an off-road course at the wheel of the 2025 Ram 1500 RHO. The latest entrant to the excessive — and controversial — performance pickup segment may not be the most potent, but then neither is it the most expensive. And, as truck fans know, there's far more than horsepower to consider when it comes to beasting it in Baja mode.

The RHO isn't the 1500 TRX replacement many have been hoping for — Ram is playing its cards close to its chest on what comes after the end-of-life TRX — but a value play of sorts. Though it's far from the most powerful sport pickup — Ford's F-150 Raptor R brings a heady 720 horsepower to the party, and the TRX has 702 horsepower — Ram's pitch is that this top-of-the-1500-tree truck has the most horses per dollar, at about $133 per horsepower when you factor in the $69,995 starting price and $1,995 destination.

That Raptor R lands at about $156 per horsepower, in contrast, while the V6 F-150 Raptor is higher still, at around $179 per horsepower. Chevrolet's Silverado 1500 ZR2 with the optional 6.2L V8 clocks in at $175 per horsepower.

