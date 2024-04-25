2025 Ram 1500 RHO Is A $70k Raptor Roaster, But It's Not A TRX Replacement
Ram has unveiled its newest performance truck for the 2025 model year — the Ram 1500 RHO. While the 5.7-liter V8 may be gone, a new engine that Mopar fans may be familiar with has been introduced into the lineup: a "high-output" 3.0-liter twin-turbo inline-6. According to a press release from Ram, it'll throw down 540 horsepower and 521 pound-feet of torque. While it's explicitly stated that the 1500 RHO won't replace the supercharged 700+ horsepower monster that is the Ram TRX, the RHO is a new performance Ram set to go against the likes of trucks like the Ford Raptor or Chevy Silverado Trail Boss with its optional 6.2-liter V8.
That horsepower translates to a 0-60 mph time of 4.6 seconds, which is respectable for any mid-tier performance car, much less a full-size pickup. With the powerplant getting a makeover, the inside has been worked over as well, in the form of multiple screens. The infotainment screen measures in at 14.5-inches, the instrument cluster is 12.3-inches, and the third 10.25-inch screen is for the passenger. It's been fitted with a color heads up display in case you wanted more screen real-estate in your truck. Plus, the new Ram offers hands-free driver assistance features.
Rock crawling ready RHO Ram
As far as off-roading is concerned, it wouldn't make a lot of sense for Ram to make a truck with well north of 500 horsepower if it couldn't handle itself in the wild. For suspension, it wears Bilstein Black Hawk shocks and an 11.8-inch ground clearance when you opt for 35-inch tires. It sports a Dana 60 rear axle and a Borg-Warner transfer case for all of the rock crawling fans out there.
The front grille has also been redesigned for better air flow, and the RHO features a number of special badges and decals so everyone can know what kind of truck you have. Most North American Stellantis products that have been unveiled recently do not fall into the "subtle and restrained" category, and the Ram 1500 RHO is no different.
It's huge, goofy, and fast, as any performance truck should be. With that performance, of course, comes a high price tag: It's slated to cost $69,995 and be available during the third quarter of this year. If it makes you feel any better, Ram says it's a relative value at $129.60 per horsepower. So that's nice.