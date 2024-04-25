2025 Ram 1500 RHO Is A $70k Raptor Roaster, But It's Not A TRX Replacement

Ram has unveiled its newest performance truck for the 2025 model year — the Ram 1500 RHO. While the 5.7-liter V8 may be gone, a new engine that Mopar fans may be familiar with has been introduced into the lineup: a "high-output" 3.0-liter twin-turbo inline-6. According to a press release from Ram, it'll throw down 540 horsepower and 521 pound-feet of torque. While it's explicitly stated that the 1500 RHO won't replace the supercharged 700+ horsepower monster that is the Ram TRX, the RHO is a new performance Ram set to go against the likes of trucks like the Ford Raptor or Chevy Silverado Trail Boss with its optional 6.2-liter V8.

Ram

That horsepower translates to a 0-60 mph time of 4.6 seconds, which is respectable for any mid-tier performance car, much less a full-size pickup. With the powerplant getting a makeover, the inside has been worked over as well, in the form of multiple screens. The infotainment screen measures in at 14.5-inches, the instrument cluster is 12.3-inches, and the third 10.25-inch screen is for the passenger. It's been fitted with a color heads up display in case you wanted more screen real-estate in your truck. Plus, the new Ram offers hands-free driver assistance features.