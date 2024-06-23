Toyota I-Force Max: The Benefits And Features Explained

Toyota, like many automakers, is adding electrified vehicles across its entire lineup. It might not have as many pure EVs as some other manufacturers yet, but it's adding hybrid systems to many vehicles, and in some cases replacing standard internal-combustion engines altogether. Toyota, like other OEMs, is producing hybrids in an attempt to reduce carbon emissions and move closer to carbon neutrality as a company. In search of carbon reduction, there are several vehicles that have received the hybrid treatment lately, including Toyota's biggest trucks and SUVs.

The Toyota Tundra is now available as a hybrid, and it was one of the first Toyota vehicles to use its rough-and-tumble hybrid nomenclature: i-Force Max. Toyota has expanded the use of the i-Force Max name, and it now represents hybrid powertrains in several Toyota vehicles like the Land Cruiser, Sequoia, Tacoma, and 4Runner. But what does this i-Force Max name mean across all these SUVs and pickup trucks? Typically, we think of hybrid powertrains as increasing fuel economy, reducing emissions, and in some cases, adding more power, but does the i-Force Max name live up to those expectations? And how does it compare to outgoing V8s and V6s?