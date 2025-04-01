Honda Claims The 2026 Passport Trailsport Can Poach 4Runner Buyers, So We Tested It Out

Honda has completely overhauled the Passport SUV for the 2026 model year. Instead of a slightly different Pilot like the previous generation, the new Passport is a compact adventure-mobile with some pretty serious off-road specs to boot. The Passport in the Trailsport trim claims to be one of the beefiest rugged-est Hondas ever devised. To test these Trailsport-oriented claims, Honda sent me out to Puerto Rico to traipse around the many beaches, mountains, and rainforests the island has to offer.

Prior to the trip, I had never left the Continental United States, much less visited Puerto Rico, so I was pretty excited to take in the sights, sounds, and smells of the island, all while goofing around in a brand new off-road SUV. I'm not going to lie: It's not a bad gig. Over the course of three full days in Puerto Rico, I was able to get a good feel of the 2026 Honda Passport Trailsport and what it has to offer on and off-road.