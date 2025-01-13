Unibody Vs. Body-On Frame: Which Is Better?

For most mass-market vehicles, there are two methods of construction: unibody and body-on-frame (there are also monocoque vehicles, but they're rarer and don't really apply here). These two distinct ways of building vehicles are generally meant for different classes of vehicles. Unibody construction is typically used on coupes, sedans, and small crossovers/SUVs. Using various combinations of metal stamping, welding, fasteners, and even glue, unibody vehicles essentially combine the body and the underlying floor of the vehicle into one piece. This kind of construction is typically used on vehicles that have fuel economy as a top priority, keeping weight down as part of the fuel-saving process.

Body-on-frame vehicles are a bit more robust. In the past, body-on-frame was one of the most common setups, but these days, big trucks and SUVs are where you can expect to see a body-on-frame setup. They generally offer stronger towing capability, and there are benefits when it comes to off-roading, too. Body-on-frame vehicles have a strong underpinning (the frame) that the body sits on top of. On-road and off-road, unibody and body-on-frame setups each have their own benefits and drawbacks. Between the two, which is better for your needs?