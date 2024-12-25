12 Of The Best Body-On Frame SUVs You Can Buy Today
Throw anything just anything you can think of on a body-on-frame SUV, and it will gladly accept it. They are tough, capable, nigh-indestructible — you can haul your family in their spacious cabins while towing a huge boat. Off-road shenanigans are no issue, too. Sure, this may all be an exaggeration, but no crossover-SUV currently available can do all those things. With their unibody construction, crossovers are better on paved roads, and perhaps comfier inside, but good luck towing or off-roading.
Fortunately, there are quite a few body-on-frame SUVs remaining on the market today. Equipped with more tech than ever before, powerful engines, and luxurious amenities, these SUVs can be the only vehicle you'd ever need. And in this piece, we'll have a closer look at all these competent machines, putting their strengths and weaknesses under the microscope. So, from huge family haulers to off-road beasts, here are the 12 best body-on-frame SUVs you can buy today!
2025 Chevrolet Tahoe and Suburban
If you have a big family, or just need something big to carry lots of stuff while also towing a trailer, Chevy's body-on-frame SUVs should be on your shortlist. With three seating rows, the Tahoe and Suburban have enough space to accommodate your family comfortably. The Suburban is more spacious, with a longer wheelbase and body, and offers more cargo space, but it's also massive, and a pain to park in tight spaces.
However, you don't buy an expensive SUV just to make your family more comfortable. For the 2025 model year, the Tahoe and Suburban add tech that should make things more enjoyable for you, too. Notably, all trims now come with a standard 17.7-inch screen in the middle, angled toward the driver, and an 11-inch digital instrument display. You can even add two displays for your kids in the second row to keep them entertained.
Perhaps the best part about these trucks is the engine options. Gas options include a 5.3-liter V8 producing 355 hp, and a 6.2-liter V8 that makes 420 hp and 460 lb-ft of torque. If you want less frequent gas station visits, the 3.0-liter inline-six Duramax turbodiesel has 305 hp on tap and a massive 495 lb-ft of torque, while sipping fuel at 28 mpg highway (Tahoe). All engines are mated to a 10-speed auto and available with RWD or AWD. Because the Tahoe and Suburban share the chassis with the 1500 Silverado, they are also champs for towing, with up to 8,400-pound capacity.
2025 GMC Yukon & Yukon XL
If Chevy's offerings piqued your interest, but left you wanting bit more panache, the GMC Yukon and Yukon XL might be just what you are looking for. Sure, they are essentially a Tahoe/Suburban underneath, sharing the ladder chassis, engines, and suspension components.
However, the interior of GMC's trucks is more luxurious, particularly in the Denali and Denali Ultimate trims. When we drove the Yukon and Yukon XL last year, we found that the cabins have some of the finest features and materials in the industry. You'll get to enjoy 16-way adjustable front seats dressed in perforated leather with heating/cooling and memory functions. Heated steering wheel. Heated rear seats. Tri-zone automatic climate control. Open-pore wood trim on the dashboard, accompanied by soft-touch materials. It's truly exquisite inside, and combines well with the massive space on offer.
Once you hit the road, the Yukon/Yukon XL will pamper you with a smooth ride, particularly if you opt for the air suspension. The engines are refined, too, including the diesel, further intensifying the opulent atmosphere inside. Unfortunately, you will be paying a huge premium to enjoy all niceties inside, with the more luxurious trims entering six-figure territory.
2025 Cadillac Escalade
The Cadillac Escalade sits on the same platform as the Tahoe, Suburban, and Yukon, but amps up luxury to a whole new level. To show its commitment to the premium class, the Escalade drops the turbodiesel or the smaller V8 engine of its cousins. Instead, the base motor is the 6.2-liter V8 with 420 hp, paired to a 10-speed auto. However, you also have the option of a supercharged 6.2-liter V8 in the Escalade V-Series, which produces bonkers 682 hp and 653 lb-ft of torque. 0-60: 4.7 seconds.
However, another feature will excite the young at heart — the possibility of movie nights in your Escalade SUV. With a combined real estate of 55 inches, the Escalade has a larger screen area than many people's homes. Not only that, but Cadillac opted for OLED displays, which have inky blacks, outstanding contrast, and excellent colors. Of course, you can add screens for the rear-seat passengers as well.
The tech bonanza doesn't stop there; the Escalade can also be equipped with an augmented-reality navigation system, and an AKG-developed sound system with up to 40 speakers. Meanwhile, you can cool your drinks in the optional console refrigerator and enjoy the seat massage feature. The 126-color ambient lighting should create a nice atmosphere, too. To minimize the obvious safety issue of having that many distractions, Cadillac offers the semi-autonomous Super Cruise feature as standard on the Escalade, though you will need to pay for a subscription to it after three years.
2025 Ford Expedition & Expedition Max
Ford's answer to GM's slew of large SUVs is the Expedition, which has been refreshed for the 2025 model year. Now equipped with a split liftgate and tailgate, Ford's three-row SUV is more practical, and that especially true of its extended Max variants. As expected, there is a lot of interior space in both variants, both for passengers and cargo. A big selling point of the latest Expedition is the class-leading towing capacity of 9,600 pounds, which enters truck territory.
Ford also played the hi-tech card with the latest Expedition. A huge, portrait-oriented 15.5-inch screen is available, as well as dual-headrest rear-seat entertainment screens. Ford's Blue Cruise feature is similar to GM's Super Cruise, allowing you to take your hands off the steering wheel on select highways.
You won't be getting a V8 with Ford's offering, though. Instead, the Blue Oval equipped the Expedition with a turbocharged 3.5-liter V6, producing 400 hp as standard, or 440 hp in the high output version. A 10-speed automatic transmission is standard on both, though you can choose between RWD and AWD. Overall, the Expedition is quick, with the more powerful engine hitting the 60-mph mark in an astonishing 4.9 seconds. Unfortunately, the chassis isn't tuned for handling, making Ford's large SUV a bit cumbersome to drive. That said, the passengers will enjoy a cosseting ride, which is what counts for a vehicle like the Expedition, anyway.
2024 Toyota Sequoia
Toyota's latest take on the full-size SUV made us wonder why people are buying these gargantuan machines in the first place. The 2024 Sequoia is a big SUV, but it isn't as spacious as its rivals. Sure, there is a lot of space inside, but we expected more from the Sequoia, especially for third-row passengers and cargo.
However, the Sequoia will put a huge grin on your face. Everything about Toyota's largest body-on-frame offering is about having fun. As standard, you are getting a 3.4-liter turbocharged engine in hybrid configuration, good for 437 hp and mammoth 437 hp of torque, which brings Toyota's SUV to 60 mph in just 5.6 seconds. It feels even quicker in real life, thanks to the torque surge from the electric motor.
Unlike "regular" Toyota hybrids, the Sequoia isn't equipped with a CVT, but a 10-speed auto. That's great, but the fuel economy is not. The Sequoia is rated at 22-mph highway, same as the non-hybrid, 440-hp Ford Expedition.
But again, Toyota's large SUV returns more smiles per gallon when you deviate from the paved road, particularly if you opt for the TRD Pro or TRD Off-Road trims. These versions are genuinely capable over rough terrain, with features such as a locking rear differential and 9 inches of ground clearance. You'll also be grateful for the Multi-Terrain Monitor, which displays various camera angles on the 14-inch infotainment screen to help you spot dangerous obstacles when off-roading.
2025 Infiniti GX80
The launch of the latest GX80 might've gone unnoticed, but it's one of Infiniti's best vehicles at the moment. Utilizing a completely new platform, the full-size SUV is modernized throughout, which also meant replacing the aging V8 with a new twin-turbo 3.5-liter V6 producing 450 hp and potent 516 lb-ft of torque. That's quite a bit more powerful than the V8, though don't expect big fuel economy improvements.
Still, the 2025 Infiniti GX80 brings other big improvements that warrant a trip to the Japanese brand's dealerships. Its handsome design is elegant and utilitarian at the same time, and its interior is exquisitely crafted. Materials, fit and finish are top notch, and like in most rivals, technology takes center stage. Two 14.3-inch screens dominate the upper dashboard, with an additional 9.0-inch display that controls the tri-zone automatic climate control below. Everything is powered by Google's automotive software, meaning you get apps like Google Maps and Google Assistant as standard.
The QX80 is spacious across all three rows, and there is space for cargo, too. With a towing capacity of up to 8,500 pounds, Infiniti's latest full-size SUV is also big on utility. Furthermore, all passengers will enjoy a quiet ride — surprising given the boxy shape of the QX80. Still, in our first drive, we found the ride to be comfortable overall, but not as indulgent as some of its rivals.
2025 Lexus GX550
If you want a luxurious Japanese SUV, but you are more of an off-road type, the Lexus GX550 is one of the best options out there. Utilizing the same platform as the latest Land Cruiser and 4Runner, the Lexus GX is a serious SUV with excellent off-road capability. That's particularly true for the off-road-oriented Overtrail models, which add an electronically controlled locking rear differential, and adaptive suspension. For 2025, Toyota further emphasized the rock-crawling capabilities of the truck by adding a 1-inch suspension lift on the Overtrail and Overtrail+ trims.
But the GX is not all about traversing the most challenging terrains — it's good on the road, too. The new 3.4-liter twin-turbo V6 with 349 hp and 479 lb-ft of torque makes an easy work of the heavy GX, and pulls strongly from just 2,000 rpm. We also found that it's confident in the corners, with the adaptive dampers in the Overtrail model keeping things nice and flat. It's quiet and comfortable over bumps, too.
You won't be getting as much space inside as in most rivals, though. The GX550 has a cramped third row, which is even absent on the Overtrail trims. Still, the interior materials are of a nice quality, and you get the customary big-screen experience with a 12.3-inch instrument cluster and a 14.0-inch infotainment that also houses the climate control functions.
2025 Toyota Land Cruiser
Want the off-road capability of the GX550, but do you find it too expensive? You can get essentially the same vehicle with a Toyota badge for almost $10,000 less. Kind of. While the GX550 gets a twin-turbo V6, the Land Cruiser comes exclusively with a 2.4-liter turbocharged four-cylinder hybrid. It still makes a healthy 326 hp, though it gets to 60 mph in 7.7 seconds — much slower than its Lexus counterpart.
Even so, we found that the latest Land Cruiser is better than the badge, thanks to its genuine off-road talents. Equipped with full-time 4WD, two-speed transfer case, Torsen limited-slip center diff, locking rear diff, and an 8-inch ground clearance as standard, the Land Cruiser can traverse challenging terrain with ease. To help you find the right drivetrain combination, the Land Cruiser comes with the Multi-Terrain Select (MTS) system, which has predefined Auto, Dirt, Sand, Mud, Rock, and Deep Snow options, along with Crawl Control and Downhill Assist Control.
On the road, the Land Cruiser is a bit less dynamic than the GX550, with noticeable body roll. Still, thanks to the torque surge from the electric motors, the hybrid powertrain feels quick enough in urban scenarios.
Inside, the Land Cruiser takes a more utilitarian approach, but not in a negative way. The climate controls are physical, with a 12.3-inch infotainment screen taking care of other functions. Unfortunately, though, there is no third-row option.
2025 Toyota 4Runner
Toyota's latest 4Runner utilizes the same platform as the Land Cruiser, but further emphasizes off-roading, with higher road clearance and better approach and departure angles. Off-road-oriented trims on the 4Runner like the Trailhunter and TRD Pro also get better suspension components.
The 4Runner comes with rear-wheel drive as standard, with an optional part-time 4WD system. This system should be manually engaged, making it something you switch on when you decide to go off-road. For comparison, the Land Cruiser's full-time 4WD system takes care of everything, and can be used on paved roads, at speed.
Diving deeper into the 2025 Toyota 4Runner specs and price, it becomes evident that this is Toyota's entry-level off-road option. It starts at more than $15,000 less than the Land Cruiser, but also comes equipped with a regular 2.4-liter turbocharged four-cylinder producing 278 hp. Still, the hybridized version from the Land Cruiser is also available. Both powertrain options are exclusively paired with an eight-speed automatic. Curiously, you also have the option of a third seating row on the 4Runner, although it's 5 inches lower and has a smaller cabin than the Land Cruiser.
2025 Jeep Wrangler
Old school. That's how Jeep has approached its more popular model for decades now, which unfortunately has made it a bit cumbersome to drive on paved roads. The Wrangler has a recirculating ball-type steering design, which is the opposite of responsive on the road, and a solid front axle that impairs stability.
However, Wrangler customers already know about these compromises. They also know that these old-fashioned mechanical systems work tremendously well on challenging terrains, like rock-crawling. There, the steering comes alive, and the front axle offers unmatched articulation. You can also equip the Wrangler with front and rear locking differentials and suspension lift to make it even more capable. Basically, it's the top off-roader among body-on-frame SUVs.
You can go crazy with customizations, too. Want to remove the doors to have a better view? No problem. Want a 470-hp 6.4-liter V8 to satisfy your racing dreams? Jeep has got you covered. There is even the 2024 Jeep Wrangler 4XE plug-in hybrid for environmentally conscious folks, equipped with a special four-speed transfer case that allows mud bogging in complete silence. With 375 hp on tap, it's quick, too, and provides 21 miles of electric-only range. Oh, and let's not forget the less practical, but infinitely cooler convertible models, also available in two-door and four-door variations.
2025 Ford Bronco
The Wrangler is rad, but if you want something more modern, the Ford Bronco goes beyond nostalgia to deliver a more successful mix of on-road and off-road performance. Although it looks retro on the outside, this SUV is decidedly more modern under the skin. It still utilizes a body-on-frame chassis, but it also has an independent front axle, which makes it much more playful on the road. Heck, there is even a seven-speed manual option on the turbocharged four-cylinder to keep you engaged in the twisties.
Still, the twin-turbo 2.7-liter V6 is the engine we'd go for, as it provides quite a but more oomph. The base version makes 330 hp, but in the Raptor it makes 418 hp; paired with the standard 10-speed automatic, the Bronco Raptor reaches 60 mph in just 5.6 seconds. Ford doesn't offer hybrid powertrains on the Bronco, though. It's a shame, as even the 300-hp four-banger is rated at only 18 mpg combined.
If you are cool with the gas mileage, the Bronco offers some amazing off-road skills. The affordable Badlands model, for instance, comes with front stabilizer bar disconnect and electronic-locking front and rear differentials, enough to get you over most obstacles. Still, you can make the Bronco even more capable with the Sasquatch package (standard on more expensive trims), which comes with 17-inch beadlock wheels, massive 35-inch all-terrain tires, and Bilstein dampers.
2025 Mercedes-Benz G-Class
If you want an old-school body-on-frame SUV, but without the cheap-feeling interiors of the Wrangler and Bronco, you might need to save some cash. Merc's latest 2025 G-Class wraps long-overdue updates with an eye-watering base price of $148,520 for the G550. And that model doesn't even come with a V8; instead, it gets a 3.0-liter inline-six with a 48V mild-hybrid assist that produces 443 hp, with an optional all-electric variant producing 579 hp. A 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8 is still available in the AMG G 63, where it produces 577 hp.
Inside, the G-Class is more luxurious than any SUV on this list, with lavish options that can take you close to Maybach territory. It's spacious, too, and comes with the brand's latest infotainment system that features two 12.3-inch screens on the dashboard. You can also spoil rear passengers with two 11.6-inch entertainment screens.
All these luxury bits are accompanied by a more civilized ride on paved roads and tighter handling, thanks to the new front independent suspension. Even so, the 2025 G-Class remains as one of the most capable off-roaders out there, and comes standard with front, center, and rear locking differentials, low-range gear, and an old-fashioned solid rear axle.