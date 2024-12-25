12 Of The Best Body-On Frame SUVs You Can Buy Today

If you have a big family, or just need something big to carry lots of stuff while also towing a trailer, Chevy's body-on-frame SUVs should be on your shortlist. With three seating rows, the Tahoe and Suburban have enough space to accommodate your family comfortably. The Suburban is more spacious, with a longer wheelbase and body, and offers more cargo space, but it's also massive, and a pain to park in tight spaces.

Advertisement

However, you don't buy an expensive SUV just to make your family more comfortable. For the 2025 model year, the Tahoe and Suburban add tech that should make things more enjoyable for you, too. Notably, all trims now come with a standard 17.7-inch screen in the middle, angled toward the driver, and an 11-inch digital instrument display. You can even add two displays for your kids in the second row to keep them entertained.

Perhaps the best part about these trucks is the engine options. Gas options include a 5.3-liter V8 producing 355 hp, and a 6.2-liter V8 that makes 420 hp and 460 lb-ft of torque. If you want less frequent gas station visits, the 3.0-liter inline-six Duramax turbodiesel has 305 hp on tap and a massive 495 lb-ft of torque, while sipping fuel at 28 mpg highway (Tahoe). All engines are mated to a 10-speed auto and available with RWD or AWD. Because the Tahoe and Suburban share the chassis with the 1500 Silverado, they are also champs for towing, with up to 8,400-pound capacity.

Advertisement