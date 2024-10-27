2024 GMC Yukon Denali Vs Denali Ultimate: What Does The Higher Price Get You?

The GMC Yukon is a large luxury SUV sold by GMC since 1991 (as a 1992 model). It is a body-on-frame SUV that's currently being built on the same GM T1 truck platform that underpins the Chevrolet Tahoe. Although it had been positioned as a luxury vehicle since its initial launch, the introduction of the more luxurious GMC Yukon Denali trim in 1999 took things up a notch, giving the Yukon a much-needed impetus to vie for market share against the likes of the then-new Lincoln Navigator and Cadillac Escalade. Since then, the Denali nameplate has come to represent not only the top-of-the-line Yukon model but also the absolute best of other GMC vehicles, such as the GMC Canyon and GMC Sierra trucks, as well as the GMC Acadia and Terrain SUVs.

For the 2023 model year, GMC gave the Yukon the uber-luxurious Denali Ultimate treatment, making an already premium SUV even more prestigious. With both models now available to order for 2024, you might be torn between the sumptuous offerings of the highly-bespoke 2024 GMC Yukon Denali Ultimate trim and nostalgia for the enduring Yukon Denali model. Whichever grade you decide on, you'll also need to splash out to get one of these. The standard 2024 Yukon Denali starts at $77,300 (MSRP), while the 2024 Yukon Denali Ultimate version will set you back nearly $22,400 more than the regular Denali, given its starting MSRP of $99,695. But what exactly does the Denali Ultimate's higher price get you? Keep reading to find out.

