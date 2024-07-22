What Is The Jeep Grand Cherokee Summit Package And How Much Does It Cost?
The Jeep Grand Cherokee is one of the most recognizable SUVs around and an iconic part of the Jeep lineup for a few decades. Prior to the Jeep Wagoneer and Grand Wagoneer coming along, the Grand Cherokee represented the most well-equipped interiors, Jeep had to offer. Even as it's overshadowed a bit by the Wagoneer twins, that doesn't mean the Grand Cherokee can't provide a well accented and comfortable ride. It still has a lot to offer.
The Summit and subsequent Summit Reserve trims are the highest trim levels for the Grand Cherokee, representing the Grand Cherokee with the most bells and whistles. Price wise, opting for the Summit isn't cheap. A base model, two-wheel drive Grand Cherokee in the Laredo trim starts at $38,035. The Summit trim, which only comes with four-wheel drive, starts at $62,560 for the two-row version. You're looking at $64,560 for the three row body style. The Summit Reserve ratchets up the price a bit to $67,040 for two rows, and $69,040 for three rows. The plug-in hybrid version, the Grand Cherokee 4xe, starts at $74,670 for the Summit trim and $79,150 for the Summit Reserve.
Exterior style and interior comforts
So what do you get for a vehicle that can cost around $30,000 more than the base model? Quite a lot. As far as drivetrains go, every Grand Cherokee comes with the 3.6-liter Pentastar V6 that adorns a multitude of Jeeps, Dodges, and Rams. However, the Summit gets Jeep's "Quadra-Drive II" four-wheel drive system, which gives you a limited-slip differential. This helps the rear axle achieve maximum grip when the system detects it might be slipping.
Additionally, you get power folding heated mirrors with gloss black accents, the two-tone gloss black roof with a roof rack is also standard. For your tires and wheels, Pirelli Scorpions are fitted to 20-inch aluminum wheels as the stock option. On the inside, you and your passengers can enjoy four-zone climate control in heated, ventilated, and quilted Napa leather seats. If you opt for Summit Reserve, it's Palermo leather. If that wasn't luxurious enough, your steering wheel has wood accents.
Sound and tech
On the technology end, the Grand Cherokee Summit and Summit Reserve come standard with Jeep's driver assistance features which can detect if you're getting drowsy, help you park, and assist with keeping the vehicle in the lane. For the all-important sound system, the Summit comes standard with a nine-speaker Alpine sound system. The Summit Reserve, on the other hand, cranks it up, literally. If you drop the cash on the Reserve, a 10-speaker 950-watt McIntosh sound system is included, so now the entire neighborhood can listen. That's all controlled through the UConnect 5 system that is capable of getting over-the-air updates for navigation and system software. It's also capable of wireless Apple CarPlay functionality.
Is over $70,000 worth it for a lot of leather, wood, and a sound system that can wake the dead? To most people, maybe not, but for some, it's exactly the vehicle for them. After all, Jeep definitely understands its audience.