What Is The Jeep Grand Cherokee Summit Package And How Much Does It Cost?

The Jeep Grand Cherokee is one of the most recognizable SUVs around and an iconic part of the Jeep lineup for a few decades. Prior to the Jeep Wagoneer and Grand Wagoneer coming along, the Grand Cherokee represented the most well-equipped interiors, Jeep had to offer. Even as it's overshadowed a bit by the Wagoneer twins, that doesn't mean the Grand Cherokee can't provide a well accented and comfortable ride. It still has a lot to offer.

The Summit and subsequent Summit Reserve trims are the highest trim levels for the Grand Cherokee, representing the Grand Cherokee with the most bells and whistles. Price wise, opting for the Summit isn't cheap. A base model, two-wheel drive Grand Cherokee in the Laredo trim starts at $38,035. The Summit trim, which only comes with four-wheel drive, starts at $62,560 for the two-row version. You're looking at $64,560 for the three row body style. The Summit Reserve ratchets up the price a bit to $67,040 for two rows, and $69,040 for three rows. The plug-in hybrid version, the Grand Cherokee 4xe, starts at $74,670 for the Summit trim and $79,150 for the Summit Reserve.