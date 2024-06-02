Jeep Grand Cherokee Summit Vs. Summit Reserve: What's The Difference?

The Jeep Grand Cherokee is a midsize two-row SUV with more off-road capability than its average rival — and you'd probably expect that from something with a Jeep badge on the nose. What you might not expect is the long list of standard and optional features that the Grand Cherokee offers, including an upscale interior with several luxurious options. Sure, you can still get the Grand Cherokee with skid plates, all-terrain tires, and four-wheel drive, but there's a lot more to discover if you go a bit deeper down the rabbit hole.

There 2024 Grand Cherokee is available in three different configurations. There's the standard Grand Cherokee, then the Grand Cherokee 4xe plug-in hybrid, and finally, the extended three-row Grand Cherokee L. The 4xe and the L are impressive in their own ways, but for the purposes of this breakdown, we're focusing on the standard Grand Cherokee. The Grand Cherokee is available in a number of different trim levels and packages including Laredo, Laredo X, Altitude, Altitude X, Limited, Overland, Summit, and Summit Reserve. Each of those trim levels is available with all sorts of individual options or packaged features, so it's important to cover the basics first. Once that's out of the way, we'll break down the differences between the Summit and the Summit Reserve.