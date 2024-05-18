Jeep Grand Cherokee Limited Vs. Overland: What's The Difference?

The Jeep Grand Cherokee is one of America's best-selling midsize SUVs, according to Kelley Blue Book. In response to demand, its 2024 two-row configuration is offered in nine trim levels, ranging from the relatively basic Laredo A to the impressively luxurious Summit Reserve. The Limited and Overland editions fall in the middle-to-upper range of all these trims.

The Limited and Overland are available with two or three rows of seating for five or seven passengers, with the 3-row extended version called Grand Cherokee L. Both are equally capable on or off-road, with the same exterior color choices, fuel economy of 19 mpg city and 26 mpg highway, max payload/towing rating of 6,200 pounds for the base configuration, and a 3.6L V6 24V VVT Engine and 8-Speed Automatic 8HP50 Transmission. In fact, most of the Overland's standard driving and safety features are also standard for the Limited. So, what explains why the Limited's MSRP starts at $47,905 but the Overland starts at $60,995? Let's take a look at the differences.