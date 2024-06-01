Which Jeep Models Have The Chrysler 3.6L Pentastar Engine Under The Hood?

The Pentastar family of V6 engines have been a staple of cars produced by Stellantis since the 2011 model year. This is the company behind brands like Chrysler, Dodge, and Ram. These engines come in a variety of different sizes and engine displacements, and they are remarkably versatile in what vehicles they get put into. Stellantis has placed Pentastar engines in many of the company's most popular vehicles, ranging from the Ram 1500 pickup truck to the Dodge Charger sedan.

When it first hit the market for the 2011 model year, only one size was available, a 3.6L V6. Subsequently, Stellantis introduced 3.0L and 3.2L models, but the 3.6L has been the most used. That remains true to this day, and it's the standard issue engine for many models. However, that isn't always the case.

Take one of the brands owned by Stellantis, Jeep. While this was the first brand to ever feature the 3.6L Pentastar V6 under the hood of one of its vehicles, it isn't available across its whole line, even when you might think it would be. For instance, the Jeep Wagoneer comes with a 3.0L I6 engine, rather than a V6. So, if you are looking to find a Jeep that comes with the 3.6L Pentastar V6 engine, this guide will help you. It will also show you how this particular engine doesn't have a universal power output across the Jeep arsenal.