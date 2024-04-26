Every Generation Jeep Cherokee, Ranked Worst To Best

Jeeps have been around since World War II, when Willys Overland built the Quad for the U.S. Army. The Quad grew into the CJ series, which eventually became the Wrangler when Chrysler bought the brand from AMC in 1987. The Wrangler is now in its fourth generation, and we ranked each of the four Wranglers recently based on reliability, features, and performance. Jeep also produced a range of enclosed SUVs in its history, like the Cherokee. That model debuted in 1974 and is now in its fifth generation.

The Cherokee has seen two changes in custody of the Jeep brand. It passed from AMC to Chrysler in 1987, and came under the Stellantis umbrella when Fiat Chrysler and the Peugeot group combined forces a few years ago. The Cherokee badge has always existed separate from the Grand Cherokee, which joined the plug-in hybrid ranks in 2022.

We're going to focus on the standard Cherokee for the moment, and rank each of its five generations from least to most desirable, using the same benchmarks we used for the Wrangler.