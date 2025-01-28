2025 Toyota 4Runner First Drive: All The Trims, All The Money, All The Confusion

To most eyes, the 2025 Toyota 4Runner looks at least somewhat recognizable. The angular exterior–from the double Hulk Hogan mustache up front, to the bolder fender flares and familiar rear quarter window–all hark back to earlier generations. The rear window even still rolls down, in classic 4Runner fashion! And yet, each detail upped the 4Runner's aggressive ante for the sixth generation.

Advertisement

Michael Teo Van Runkle/SlashGear

The interior received an even more substantial overhaul, though, and the powertrain goes hybrid for the first time, including for the new top-spec Trailhunter package. Each of those updates falls right in line with the Tacoma that debuted last year, to equally great anticipation. But Toyota's recent drive program showing off the new 4Runner to media in San Diego, featuring not quite every last one of the nine total trim levels available, simply failed to satisfactorily answer the biggest question mark of all: an absolutely baffling price structure.