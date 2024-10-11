2024 Toyota Tacoma Manual Review: An Unexpected Disaster

Almost a year and a half after Toyota officially debuted the fourth-generation Tacoma in Hawaii, I finally got a chance to experience the new truck this fall in California. Before this loan, I had only experienced the third generation's TRD Pro trim level equipped with a manual transmission, so when a new, blue TRD Off-Road pulled up outside my West LA apartment again with a stick shift, I decided a long road trip must be worth the effort.

At that Hawaii launch event, proud marketing efforts focusing on the fourth-gen's fancy bouncy seats, adjustable dampers, and five-link rear suspension design made me chuckle just a bit, since an early-1990s Mitsubishi Montero featured all of the above. But more importantly, the new Tacoma adds significant updates to attract the modern American pickup truck buyer: a big-time interior glowup, including a crispy touchscreen with wireless Apple CarPlay capabilities, plus more charge ports everywhere and more storage, all to go along with an optional hybrid engine.

What's not modern? The fact that the new Tacoma even comes in a manual at all. Awesome, I thought, since the previous gen's stick shift entirely transformed an otherwise banal, if utilitarian, pickup into a legitimately fun sports car. And with a torquey new turbocharged inline-four to replace a lethargic V6 engine, surely the fourth-gen Taco must only build on that impression.

Time to pack up and hit the road, then, for what ended up as something of a three-part review: for the new Taco in general, the TRD Off-Road package, and whether the manual makes any sense in the modern era.