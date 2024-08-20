These Are The First Five Vehicle Mods Every Overlander Should Purchase
When it comes to overlanding and off-roading, specialization can be important. A vehicle designed to excel on sand might struggle with a rock crawl and vice versa. While many modern vehicles are solid all rounders, getting something less capable and tweaking it is a way many newcomers initially get into the sport.
During an overlanding event hosted by eBay Motors, SlashGear spoke to Sara Morosan — an experienced overlander, parts salesperson, and the owner of LGE*CTS Motorsports. Sara, who has spent decades modifying trucks and SUVs for overlanding, told us which five upgrades people new to the sport should look at. There are always more modifications to be made, but Sara's suggestions improve vehicle capability, reliability, and provide a platform that can be built on even further as time goes on.
The first thing you should look at is the suspension, and a lift kit may make life a little easier. Some automakers have their own, but for those that don't, the few extra inches of clearance a good aftermarket lift will get you may be the difference between a successful trip and a lot of expensive scraping. A skid plate upgrade follows a similar logic. While your vehicle may be well armored as standard, some SUVs have less protection than they really need underneath. A solid skid plate protects your vehicle's sump and other vital parts, which allows you to take certain approach angles that you couldn't risk otherwise.
Don't get left in the dark
Overlanding usually involves carrying a lot of equipment. Sara suggests that this increased load means you'll benefit from a more heavy duty sway bar. If rock crawls are your thing, a sway bar disconnect is a must-have — but just putting in something heftier will help with most overlanding vehicles.
A bumper upgrade is another essential. While careful driving helps avoid accidents, there's always a danger of taking the occasional knock or ding when dealing with difficult terrain. Some upgraded bumpers feature things like built in winches, while others make it easier to attach a winch, so it really is a basic modification that can increase both the safety and functionality of the vehicle on the whole.
Finally, lighting is another important modification all overlanders should consider installing early. Away from populated areas, it can get dark very quickly. This is especially true in mountainous areas where the sun will dip down behind the terrain long before it would set on a flat horizon. Sometimes, stock headlights just won't cut it. A good quality light bar, or a set of spotlights, will not only make seeing the trail in the dark easier, it'll also leave your truck more visible.