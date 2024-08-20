These Are The First Five Vehicle Mods Every Overlander Should Purchase

When it comes to overlanding and off-roading, specialization can be important. A vehicle designed to excel on sand might struggle with a rock crawl and vice versa. While many modern vehicles are solid all rounders, getting something less capable and tweaking it is a way many newcomers initially get into the sport.

Advertisement

During an overlanding event hosted by eBay Motors, SlashGear spoke to Sara Morosan — an experienced overlander, parts salesperson, and the owner of LGE*CTS Motorsports. Sara, who has spent decades modifying trucks and SUVs for overlanding, told us which five upgrades people new to the sport should look at. There are always more modifications to be made, but Sara's suggestions improve vehicle capability, reliability, and provide a platform that can be built on even further as time goes on.

The first thing you should look at is the suspension, and a lift kit may make life a little easier. Some automakers have their own, but for those that don't, the few extra inches of clearance a good aftermarket lift will get you may be the difference between a successful trip and a lot of expensive scraping. A skid plate upgrade follows a similar logic. While your vehicle may be well armored as standard, some SUVs have less protection than they really need underneath. A solid skid plate protects your vehicle's sump and other vital parts, which allows you to take certain approach angles that you couldn't risk otherwise.

Advertisement