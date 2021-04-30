Jeep Launches a two-inch Lift Kit for the Wrangler 4xe

Jeep knows that one thing buyers of the iconic Wrangler tend to do is accessorize their vehicles. One of the most common accessories added to a Wrangler is a lift kit to help the vehicle clear larger tires for off-road use. Recently, Jeep revealed the Wrangler 4xe plug-in hybrid bringing electric power to the iconic Jeep model for the first time.

Jeep Performance Parts has announced the industry’s first two-inch lift kit for a plug-in hybrid electric vehicle. The lift kit is made specifically for the Wrangler 4xe. The JPP two-inch lift kit sells for $1495. It’s the first lift kit in the industry design for a plug-in hybrid is tuned specifically for the 4xe plug-in hybrid application.

The lift kit includes four springs, four FOX shocks, front lower control arms, front and rear stabilizer links, front and rear bump stops, required fasteners, and a JPP badge. The entire lift kit is packaged in a custom reusable wooden crate. Jeep owners should be able to get the kit installed at the dealership for an additional charge.

Jeep has also announced additional accessories for the plug-in hybrid Wrangler and normal Wrangler models. A 240-volt at-home electric vehicle charger is available, with a hardwired version selling for $621.50 and a plug-in version selling for $647.90. Jeep says the 240V charger is more than five times faster than the standard cord set cable.

JPP also unveiled new rock rails for $925, tube doors for $1195, a mirror kit for the tube doors at $215, and half doors. These half doors are the same that are offered as part of the dual-door group and cost $2550 for the two-door or $4395 for the four-door version. A number of other Jeep accessories are also available directly from Jeep Performance Parts.