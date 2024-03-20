5 Unique Exterior Accessories For Truck Owners
Truck lovers take their rides pretty seriously, and many treat their pickups like beloved members of the family. For enthusiasts, the best pickup trucks are more than utilitarian vehicles designed to tow heavy loads. They're also a way of life. These are drivers who go above and beyond to pamper their babies with the highest quality fuel, top-end oil, and expensive aftermarket add-ons like offroad tires and lift kits. Due to the popularity of pickup trucks and the devotion of their drivers, a thriving market exists to cater to truck lovers and their ever-growing desire to upgrade and modify their rides.
We've all seen fancy running boards, camper shells, and custom mud flaps. But there's a whole world of other truck accessories that includes everything from blinding light bars to truck bed camping tents and oversized towing mirrors. Whether you're a truck fanatic yourself or are shopping for the perfect gift for the pickup enthusiast in your life, here are five unique exterior accessories for truck owners that you need to check out.
K-Source Universal Towing Mirrors
Anyone who's ever towed a trailer or a large load behind their pickup truck understands how doing so can impede your vision. Towing a trailer tends to block your sight through the rear window, meaning you can't rely on your rearview mirror to see what's behind you. That also means that your vehicle's blind spots will increase significantly in size compared to what they are when driving without a trailer. Semi-trucks and other sizeable commercial vehicles use large, extended mirrors to help circumvent visibility issues created by their loads. Pickup truck drivers can also choose to install large aftermarket mirrors, or they can pick up a handy set of mirror extensions.
The K-Source Universal Towing Mirror Kit is an affordable tool that truck drivers can use to increase their vision while towing. The 5-by-7-inch mirrors clip onto any vehicle with stock mirrors up to 11.5 inches in height. They connect to the stock mirrors using ratchet straps and feature both flat and convex mirror lenses for enhanced vision. The kit has an average user rating of 4.2 out of 5 on RealTruck, where it retails for $99.74. The mirrors have an even higher rating of 4.4 based on 1,549 reviews on etrailer.com, though a handful of less favorable reviews claim they can be a bit wobbly and difficult to adjust.
Rough Country Offroad Light Bar
Light bars are nothing new. They've been popular truck accessories for years, much to the chagrin of casual drivers, and they can drastically increase a pickup's utility. They typically mount to the top of a truck or to the grille, and they provide an intensely powerful beam of light designed to illuminate trails and other offroad driving situations. Light bars have a reputation for being annoying, as inconsiderate drivers often blind fellow motorists when using them on public roads. However, when used correctly and in the appropriate setting, they can be an invaluable accessory for truck enthusiasts during work or play.
The Rough Country Black Series LED Light Bar is a well-reviewed add-on for anyone who drives offroad at night or in low-light conditions. It retails for $179.95 on the Rough Country website, where it holds a five-star rating based on 88 customer reviews. Third-party retailers have similarly high scores. The 30-inch, single-row light bar is water-resistant, and it's capable of projecting 14,400 lumens with both flood beam and spotlight functionalities. The light bar also comes with a three-year warranty to provide peace of mind.
Napier Truck Tent
As vehicles designed for offroad utility and towing, pickup trucks have always had a close relationship with the outdoors and associated activities. While many enthusiasts use their pickups to tow campers, others prefer to be a little closer to nature. You can stash all your gear and a traditional tent in your truck bed if you like to rough it, or you could take things a step further.
The Napier Backroadz Truck Tent is a camping accessory that transforms your truck bed. It mounts right onto the bed so you can avoid sleeping on the ground. It features room for two adults and has 62 inches of headspace in the center. It also includes a gear loft and storage pockets to help you organize your belongings, as well as other features. The tent weighs 16 pounds in total and comes with color-coded poles and supplies to help with setup and teardown. Currently, the tent is selling for $199.99 at RealTruck, where it has a strong user rating of 4.6 out of 5. It has similarly high scores at other retailers like Cabela's and Wayfair. Most reviewers praise its spaciousness in particular, as well as its ease of setup.
WeatherTech BumpStep
Hitch covers come in many different forms. They're designed to prevent water, dust, and debris from entering the hitch receiver and causing corrosion or damage. They can be quite simple, but some hitch covers also bring additional utility.
The WeatherTech BumpStep is such a device. The step functions like a traditional hitch cover in that it attaches to the receiver to keep out water and debris. It's also a miniature bumper designed to prevent body damage if you accidentally back up into a wall or other vehicle or if someone else hits you. The step is made from a proprietary resin blend and has a 300-pound weight capacity, meaning you can confidently stand on it to access the truck bed. It also comes in both 12-inch and 24-inch varieties.
The 12-inch BumpStep has a user rating of 4.6 out of 5 from over 100 reviews on the WeatherTech website, where it retails for $79.95. Cheaper prices can also be found from some third-party sellers, where the item has comparable scores from buyers.
Lund Tonneau Cover
One of the most significant benefits of owning a pickup truck is the bed. Whether you're a professional contractor, a home improvement DIYer, or an outdoor enthusiast, your truck bed provides excellent storage and easy access to all of your equipment. The downside to truck beds is that they're open to the elements and sticky fingers. One of the best ways to protect your belongings is to install a bed cover.
The Lund Genesis Tri-Fold Tonneau Cover is a highly-rated option to secure your truck bed and the items you store in it. The cover is easy to install thanks to the built-in clamps that eliminate the need to drill holes. It's constructed using marine-grade textured vinyl and provides a weather-proof seal to protect your belongings in all circumstances.
The cover's frame is corrosion-resistant, while the tri-fold design allows you to access the truck bed to retrieve tools or equipment. At $399.00 from RealTruck, the Lund Tonneau Cover is the most expensive item on this list. However, it also has great reviews on the same site, with a buyer score of 4.7 out of 5 across nearly 200 reviews.
How we chose these accessories
Each item on this list was chosen based on a combination of user reviews, practicality, and uniqueness. Every accessory has high scores from customers across multiple retailers while still remaining generally affordable to a wide range of truck owners. We also chose to highlight a variety of items that bring different utility in various situations.