6 Accessories That'll Transform Your Truck Bed

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Moving from a small car to a truck can be a big change, and perhaps the biggest of all is having access to a truck bed. This means all of the furniture you had to measure coming home from your IKEA trips will no longer be an issue, as you can just put it in your truck bed and call it a day. If you don't envision hauling large objects all the time, there are a few different ways you can liven up your truck bed.

If you shop around at stores like Harbor Freight or Lowes, you can find plenty of accessories available that you can put into your truck bed to add more versatility. Everything on this list can easily be found in stores like the ones mentioned or online at retailers like Amazon. On top of that, each item is backed up by strong user scores, as it's very important to know you'll be happy with a purchase. A more in-depth explanation of why these six accessories were picked can be found at the end of the list.