6 Accessories That'll Transform Your Truck Bed
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Moving from a small car to a truck can be a big change, and perhaps the biggest of all is having access to a truck bed. This means all of the furniture you had to measure coming home from your IKEA trips will no longer be an issue, as you can just put it in your truck bed and call it a day. If you don't envision hauling large objects all the time, there are a few different ways you can liven up your truck bed.
If you shop around at stores like Harbor Freight or Lowes, you can find plenty of accessories available that you can put into your truck bed to add more versatility. Everything on this list can easily be found in stores like the ones mentioned or online at retailers like Amazon. On top of that, each item is backed up by strong user scores, as it's very important to know you'll be happy with a purchase. A more in-depth explanation of why these six accessories were picked can be found at the end of the list.
GoHimal Pickup Truck Tent
If you want to go camping but don't want to lug around a big camper or spend time staking a tent into the ground, you can reach a middle ground by grabbing a tent for your truck bed. The GoHimal pickup truck tent is an excellent option, and you can pick it up for $99.99 on Amazon, or you can bump the budget up to $149.99 for a bigger size. Set up is simple as you get included straps that'll go around the back of your truck to secure the tent, and when it's all done, your truck bed is turned into a camping spot. The only thing you'll need now is an air mattress unless you're fine with sleeping on a hard surface.
User scores on Amazon are 4.5 out of five based on over 400 reviews, so it's clear people are happy with their purchase. Reviewers note it even holds up well in the rain, so you have nothing to worry about there if you find yourself caught in a downpour. Some buyers say it can be difficult to assemble and needs more than one person, so you'll have to keep in mind if you like camping alone.
Craftsman 71.3-inch x 19.5-inch x 17.2-inch Matte Black Aluminum Crossover Truck Tool Box
Somebody who travels around with tools a lot will benefit from having a tool box that fits directly into a truck bed. This ensures you won't have to lug a tool box with you in the back seat of your truck, and it'll ensure you never leave home without your tools. The Craftsman tool box is a good option to choose from, and you can pick it up from Lowes for $419. The slim size makes it so it doesn't take up a lot of truck space, which means you still have some leftover room for transportation. It's also weatherproof, so there's no need to worry about it being left outside in the rain and being ruined.
This Craftsman truck bed tool box has a four out of five rating on the Lowes website based on over 190 reviews, so there are some downsides worth pointing out. One buyer notes that going offroad with the truck caused the tool box to pop open, so this might not end up being a great option if you find yourself traveling down dirt roads with lots of bumps in the future.
Haul-Master Truck Bed Extender
While a truck bed does open the door to plenty of space, sometimes it's not enough to move something like a couch or a refrigerator. In cases like that, you can opt for a truck bed extender that'll secure itself to your truck's hitch and lengthen your bed. This allows you to move bigger objects, and you can pick up the Haul-Master truck bed extender from Harbor Freight for $59.99 — which happens to be a great store to find additional truck bed accessories. This will extend your bed three feet, so it should be more than enough to fit an oversized object to get home from the store.
Even though it looks like it might be flimsy when installed, user reviews say that's not the case. This extender has a 4.4 out of five on Harbor Freight's website based on over 1,400 reviews, and buyers note it works just fine for moving lumber and even a canoe. When it's not in use, it easily breaks down and can be stored inside your truck for when you'll need it again.
Haul-Master Truck Bed Cargo Unloader
A truck bed cargo unloader is nice to have if you don't want a bunch of gravel getting stuck in the crevices of your bed, especially if you don't have a liner. Getting a bunch of sand or rocks to your house is a messy and heavy job, so instead of hiring somebody to do it for you, you can pick up the Haul-Master truck bed cargo unloader and ease a lot of the burden. You can pick this up from Harbor Freight for $44.99. It's capable of moving 2,000 pounds of material, so you can fit quite a bit onto it.
This product comes in at a 4.5 out of five score on Harbor Freight's website. Reviewers note it's good for loading up mulch and manure, so anything that needs to be moved around in bulk like that will be made a lot easier with this. As an added cherry on top, there's no need for any type of drilling to get this installed, as it just straps onto your tailgate.
Haul Master 1/2 Ton Capacity Pickup Truck Bed Crane
Getting heavy things loaded into your truck is a very difficult task, especially if you're alone, so having something that can help you out is important. The Haul Master crane can lift up to 1,000 pounds into your truck bed, so it's going to be a very handy accessory to have if you're doing any hauling. This will make a job that takes a lot of people just to get your truck filled up take just one if you have this crane. When it's not in use, it tucks away out of site and doesn't take up any additional space in your bed. This costs $129.99 from Harbor Freight.
This type of performance doesn't come around every day, and the user scores back that up. Buyers have given this Haul Master crane a 4.4 out of five rating based on over 400 reviews. However, the crane isn't without its downsides. Some people note that the welding on it isn't the best, so there could be some issues with the rotation. As is the case with most products, your mileage may vary.
Bully Cargo Tailgate Net
If you don't have a tailgate, you'll need something to keep things in your truck bed from flying out, and that's where a tailgate net comes into play. The Bully Cargo Tailgate Net costs $34.99 from Amazon, and it'll do its job well. Even if you do have a tailgate, you can leave it down and use the net to increase your gas mileage. It's easy to install, and it'll be perfect for tailgating if you use your truck for that. The manufacturer says this will work not only with trucks but also with SUVs, boats, and trailers.
The scores on Amazon bring the rating to 4.1 out of five based on over 7,000 reviews. Most buyers note it does what it's expected to do, and it's durable, but there are some problems people run into. The biggest issue appears to be the corners cut in the self-tapping screws included with the purchase, and a lot of people mention you're better off buying your own. It'll ultimately be up to you, but if you're thinking the net feels flimsy, then it might be for the best.
Why did these accessories get chosen?
These accessories were all picked thanks to their high user scores and easy accessibility. With items available from Harbor Freight, Amazon, and Lowes all making the list, you should have no trouble tracking them down and finding them. Keep in mind other stores, like Menards, Home Depot, etc., will be perfectly fine options, and you should be able to find alternatives at those stores if you need them.
On top of everything, everything comes in at a relatively affordable price, as the most expensive item is a little over $400, and you're able to save some costs on a truck bed tool box if you need to. Each of these truck bed accessories will fill a different niche, so it's unlikely you'll have to pick up all of them, but you're perfectly within your rights if you choose to do so. Everything has a rating of four out of five or higher, so it's a solid product you're getting no matter what you choose.