Harbor Freight Has Your Truck Bed Covered With These Accessories
Compared to a regular car, getting a pickup truck gives you comparatively more muscle and storage space, while still allowing you to drive on smaller roads. The secret to that cargo room is, of course, the truck bed. A little bit of open-air storage space allows you to haul larger loads than a car could ever hope to handle, making your pickup invaluable for small-scale moving and construction operations.
While your truck's bed is already a wonderful innovation, though, that doesn't mean it's in its ideal form. With a few additions and modifications, all possible through the installation of accessories, you can give your truck bed all kinds of nifty new features. With the right add-ons, your truck bed can go from a humble means of material conveyance to a full one-stop moving operation. As it so happens, you can find some excellent accessories for your pickup truck bed at Harbor Freight, either online or at your local storefront.
HAUL-MASTER Truck Bed Extender
The entire point of a pickup truck bed is to serve as a sturdy, flat surface that you can pile all manner of assorted stuff into and haul around. Most truck beds are big enough to comfortably fit large objects like construction materials or furniture, but on occasion, you may need just a teensy bit more space to properly accommodate your cargo. While you can't make the bed of your truck physically bigger (at least without some weird design choices), you can use a certain accessory to extend its carrying capacity.
The HAUL-MASTER Truck Bed Extender, available at Harbor Freight, is pretty much exactly what it sounds like. It's a set of sturdy steel bars that can be attached to the rear of your truck bed to increase its capacity by a good 3 ft. The back of the horizontal bar features a pair of welded tie-down loops, allowing you to secure larger objects like boats or drywall boards without worrying about them falling out. When you're done with it, just pull the extender out and stash it in your cabin.
Reviewers of this extender have praised its easy installation and sturdy body. One user noted that they were able to assemble the entire extender by themselves, which then allowed them to haul a load of extra-long lumber with their truck alone, instead of needing to hitch up a trailer. Several other users have also said that this extender is excellent for kayaking enthusiasts.
HAUL-MASTER Truck Bed Cargo Unloader
Dropping a bunch of large objects into a truck bed isn't especially difficult, but getting it all out of there after you arrive at your destination can occasionally be a different story. If an object is especially tough to physically lift, or you're hauling loose things like soil, then you can't easily remove it from the bed without climbing up and busting out a shovel. Rather than that, just turn a crank and have the cargo come to you.
HAUL-MASTER's Truck Bed Cargo Unloader, available at Harbor Freight, adds a rotating drag sheet to your truck bed. Just turn the crank at the end of the bed to roll the whole sheet and whatever's on top of it out toward you, where you can easily grab it. The drag sheet is composed of heavy-duty polypropylene, so you don't have to worry about it damaging your truck or being damaged by your cargo or the elements.
Several reviewers of the Cargo Unloader have said that while they originally purchased it just to make unloading easier, they found that it's also great for spread-dumping things like driveway stones. In a similar vein, another user said that it's also great for removing broken stones and concrete from the driveway and dumping it at the local landfill.
HAUL-MASTER 1/2 Ton Capacity Pickup Truck Bed Crane
When it comes to lifting heavy loads, nothing beats the raw muscle of a hydraulic crane. If you can't haul something with just your arms, a crane is a great way to get wide or overweight loads up and onto your truck. The only problem is that cranes can be a bit unwieldy in the size department, taking up a good chunk of your truck bed's available space and being pretty heavy themselves. What you need is a crane that can handle the hefty stuff without overstaying its own welcome.
If you're in the market for such a crane, visit Harbor Freight to check out the HAUL-MASTER ½ Ton Capacity Pickup Truck Bed Crane. As the name implies, this truck bed crane's four-position boom arm can safely haul up to 1000 lbs. of cargo on and off of your truck bed, with its swiveling base providing enough dexterity to reach anywhere on the bed. The cool part, though, is that when you don't need it, the crane folds up and stores neatly over the wheel well, reducing its overall profile and leaving your bed open. It's there when you need it and hidden when you don't.
Reviewers have praised the crane for turning multi-man jobs into single-man operations. One user used the crane to aid in removing a downed tree, and was able to handle the entire log-removal procedure on their own with the crane's strength and stability.
HAUL-MASTER Full Size Truck Rack
In certain rare situations, even the full scope of a truck bed isn't quite enough to haul everything you need to, or at least not without making a bunch of annoying trips. If only there was a way to stack another truck bed on top of your existing truck bed, giving you double the carrying capacity without forcing you to hitch an entire second trailer to the rear. Well, not only is there a way to do such a thing, but that way is available at Harbor Freight.
The Full Size Truck Rack from HAUL-MASTER is the grand-daddy of rooftop cargo bars, adding an entire second platform on top of your existing truck bed. This sturdy hauling rack can be fitted to truck beds of just about any size, either with a temporary or permanent installation depending on your needs. Once it's on there, the rack can safely haul up to 800 lbs. of additional cargo, on top of whatever's already in the bed. The adjustable center brace allows you to fine-tune the weight distribution of the rack so nothing falls off, and the heavy-duty powder finish on the bars ensures it'll stand up to the toughest rain storms.
Reviewers can attest to the rack's stable design, with one user saying that in the three years they've owned it, it has never bent or rusted in the slightest. Another user noted that it still kept its shape even after being overloaded.
HAUL-MASTER Full Size Pickup Cargo Net
While your truck bed may be physically big enough to haul what you need it to, that doesn't mean whatever cargo you load up is going to play nice. If you're dealing with loose, jostling cargo, or are driving around on unpaved, uneven roads, you need a reliable means of securing everything to the bed. The obvious solution is to employ individual securing straps, but these can be annoying to install, and objects can still slip between them. You need something a little more all-encompassing.
Visit your local Harbor Freight to pick up a Full Size Pickup Cargo Net from HAUL-MASTER. This cargo net is made up of sturdy fiber cords, each one 5mm thick, designed to securely hold everything beneath it. Even if your cargo is bulky or uneven, this net will keep it all tied down and in place. The net's 28 securing hooks are specially treated so they won't scratch up your truck's finish or your cargo.
Reviewers have praised the net's sturdy design and locking efficacy. Several users have told stories about long, multi-mile drives hauling materials for construction, but the Cargo Net kept everything in the bed firmly in place. One user noted that the net is a great option for states that require truck loads to be covered.