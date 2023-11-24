Harbor Freight Has Your Truck Bed Covered With These Accessories

The entire point of a pickup truck bed is to serve as a sturdy, flat surface that you can pile all manner of assorted stuff into and haul around. Most truck beds are big enough to comfortably fit large objects like construction materials or furniture, but on occasion, you may need just a teensy bit more space to properly accommodate your cargo. While you can't make the bed of your truck physically bigger (at least without some weird design choices), you can use a certain accessory to extend its carrying capacity.

The HAUL-MASTER Truck Bed Extender, available at Harbor Freight, is pretty much exactly what it sounds like. It's a set of sturdy steel bars that can be attached to the rear of your truck bed to increase its capacity by a good 3 ft. The back of the horizontal bar features a pair of welded tie-down loops, allowing you to secure larger objects like boats or drywall boards without worrying about them falling out. When you're done with it, just pull the extender out and stash it in your cabin.

Reviewers of this extender have praised its easy installation and sturdy body. One user noted that they were able to assemble the entire extender by themselves, which then allowed them to haul a load of extra-long lumber with their truck alone, instead of needing to hitch up a trailer. Several other users have also said that this extender is excellent for kayaking enthusiasts.