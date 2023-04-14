15 Weirdest Pickup Trucks Ever Made

Pickup trucks have evolved over the years from humble work vehicles into one of the most popular (and lucrative) segments in the auto industry. That evolution has only been possible thanks to the constant stream of new ideas that manufacturers have offered up over the decades, with concepts and limited-run production vehicles that filled every niche that design teams could think of. Some of those ideas have been so well received that they've changed the course of the industry, but there are plenty more that didn't catch on.

Sometimes, a manufacturer was so confident that its weird new pickup would be well received that it pushed it into production regardless, usually canceling it again after a few years of low sales. In other cases, these oddities were only ever created as one-offs, either to show what was possible, or simply because their creators could never drum up enough interest to get anyone else to actually buy it. Whether it's the pickup truck made out of a sports car, or the minivan with a cargo bed fused onto the back, these are some of the weirdest trucks ever made.