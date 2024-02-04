6 Of The Top User-Rated Truck Bed Liner Brands (And Which Is Best For Your Truck)

If you own a pickup, it's safe to assume you'll haul things around in it. While there's no reason for you not to get the most out of your truck, hauling heavy goods can damage the bed — sometimes enough to affect your truck's appearance and even resale value.

But you don't have to let this happen. Thanks to the different types of bed liners available, protecting your truck's bed is rather straightforward. But to pick the best bed liner for your truck, you'll need to first familiarize yourself with the various options (and there are several!) that are available on the market.

That said, in terms of user-friendliness and accessibility, two of the most common types of bed protectants are spray-on liner coatings and drop-in liners. Spray-on liners are made from a polyurethane or aliphatic base and are sprayed right onto your truck's bed. The liner provides chemical-resistant protection, is waterproof, and protects the bed from the elements and rust.

Drop-in liners are usually made of thick rubber or plastic and, as the name suggests, have to be dropped into the bed. This can be done fairly quickly by the truck owner, and the liner's heavy-duty construction provides ample protection.

If you're looking to purchase a bed liner for your truck, here are six of the top options right now, which SlashGear has listed based on user reviews. You'll also find a more detailed methodology that explains how these liners were evaluated and picked at the end of this article.