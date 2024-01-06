6 Of The Highest Rated Truck Bed Cover Brands

One of the highest-rated truck bed cover brands is TruXedo, which RealTruck owns. RealTruck has made a name for itself, selling all kinds of aftermarket accessories, including wheels, bumpers, boards, bars, and yes — truck bed covers. In fact, TruXedo is just one of multiple truck bed brands owned by RealTruck, some of which are just as popular.

In addition to truck bed covers, the TruXedo brand is also used for other products, most of which are related to tonneau covers or the back of your pickup truck, making it useful for drivers who use cargo managers and like to keep the back of their vehicles well-organized. TruXedo accessories include clamp kits, truck bed lights, tonneau cleaners, cargo retrievers, and various storage solutions.

Of course, it's the tonneau covers themselves that TruXedo is best known for. The brand offers many different covers for various models of trucks, including Toyota Tacomas, Ford F-150s, Chevy Silverados, and more. Its products come in a wide span of prices, ranging from lower than $300 to over $1,100, which is likely why it's popular with drivers of all budgets. Nearly all of its covers have high ratings on Amazon, as well as on RealTruck's website.

For example, a TruXedo TruXport Soft Roll-Up cover for the F-150, which costs $330.32, has an overall 4.6 out of five-star user score based on over 2,100 customer ratings. Similarly, a TruXedo Lo Pro Soft Roll-Up cover for the Dodge Ram has an average 4.7 out of five score based on over 2,200 customer ratings and costs $490.74. TruXedo mostly makes soft roll-up tonneau covers — you may want to try a different brand if you're looking for tri-fold or more durable products.