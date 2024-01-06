6 Of The Highest Rated Truck Bed Cover Brands
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Truck bed covers, also called tonneau covers, are popular with many pickup truck owners, especially those who like to use their truck beds. They can help keep items and equipment in the back of your truck out of sight and — if the covers can lock — help keep them safe. This is especially useful if you own gear, like the most expensive Ryobi power tools you can buy, that would cost a lot to replace. Truck bed covers can also protect your stuff from sun, water, and weather damage. Even if you're not transporting pricey gear to or from a job site, you may keep truck bed accessories you may have bought from Harbor Freight or other retailers in the back of your vehicle, and they could also be protected with a tonneau cover.
Many truck bed covers are on the market, but if you're shopping for one, you may notice that a few names stick out due to their popularity. These brands have built solid reputations for having quality truck bed covers that you can rely on, based on the feedback of people who have bought and rode around with them. Some are well-liked for offering a wide variety of tonneau covers — including roll-up, tri-fold, retractable, and high-impact models — for different popular truck models. Based on the user ratings from Amazon customers who've purchased tonneau covers (more on that at the end of the article), here are six of the highest-rated brands that make and sell truck bed covers.
TruXedo
One of the highest-rated truck bed cover brands is TruXedo, which RealTruck owns. RealTruck has made a name for itself, selling all kinds of aftermarket accessories, including wheels, bumpers, boards, bars, and yes — truck bed covers. In fact, TruXedo is just one of multiple truck bed brands owned by RealTruck, some of which are just as popular.
In addition to truck bed covers, the TruXedo brand is also used for other products, most of which are related to tonneau covers or the back of your pickup truck, making it useful for drivers who use cargo managers and like to keep the back of their vehicles well-organized. TruXedo accessories include clamp kits, truck bed lights, tonneau cleaners, cargo retrievers, and various storage solutions.
Of course, it's the tonneau covers themselves that TruXedo is best known for. The brand offers many different covers for various models of trucks, including Toyota Tacomas, Ford F-150s, Chevy Silverados, and more. Its products come in a wide span of prices, ranging from lower than $300 to over $1,100, which is likely why it's popular with drivers of all budgets. Nearly all of its covers have high ratings on Amazon, as well as on RealTruck's website.
For example, a TruXedo TruXport Soft Roll-Up cover for the F-150, which costs $330.32, has an overall 4.6 out of five-star user score based on over 2,100 customer ratings. Similarly, a TruXedo Lo Pro Soft Roll-Up cover for the Dodge Ram has an average 4.7 out of five score based on over 2,200 customer ratings and costs $490.74. TruXedo mostly makes soft roll-up tonneau covers — you may want to try a different brand if you're looking for tri-fold or more durable products.
Tyger Auto
Tyger Auto is another popular brand when it comes to truck bed covers. Most Tyger Auto covers have very high customer ratings on Amazon, often from several thousand user reviews. The company also sells many aftermarket accessories for your truck, including hitch and towing gear, ski racks, fender flares, underseat storage, running boards, bike racks, roof racks, and much more.
In addition to replacement parts and spray cleaner for tonneau covers, Tyger Auto has three different models of truck bed covers available: the T1, the T3, and the T5. The T1 is a soft roll-up cover, like the Tyger Auto T1 Soft Roll-Up cover for the Ford F-150, which is available for $207. Out of over 16,400 user ratings on Amazon, it has an average score of 4.7 out of five. The T3 is a soft tri-fold cover. A Tyger Auto T3 Soft Tri-Fold cover for the Ram 1500, which goes for $234, has a 4.6 out of five score based on over 18,300 Amazon reviews.
The T5 is an alloy hardtop cover and tends to cost more money. Amazon sells a Tyger Auto T5 Alloy Hardtop cover for the Jeep Gladiator that costs $499 and has a 4.7 score out of over 2,400 user ratings. Despite having three different models, Tyger Auto doesn't manufacture retractable covers, and you'll have to look elsewhere for those.
Gator
Gator, another RealTruck brand of tonneau covers, offers a wide range of different covers for drivers. That's likely why it's so popular on Amazon; customers have rated most of its covers four out of five or higher. The brand also makes bed liners and mats but sticks mostly to covers, which vary in price from under $300 to nearly $3,000. A Gator ETX Soft Tri-Fold cover compatible with the Chevy Silverado and Sierra 1500 costs $273.99 and has an overall average 4.6 out of five score on Amazon, based on over 4,300 user ratings.
If you prefer roll-ups, you can also purchase a Gator ETX Soft Roll-up cover for the Dodge Ram 1500 for $240.99. That product has a 4.5 rating based on nearly 3,000 customer reviews. Gator also makes hard tri-fold truck bed covers, which are more durable and weatherproof than their soft counterparts. However, these are usually much more expensive, so you may want to make sure you really need the extra protection before spending your money.
North Mountain
North Mountain is a smaller company than RealTruck or Tyger Auto, and sells only tonneau covers and nothing else. Perhaps focusing on one product and making sure it's a great one is why it's such a highly-rated brand on Amazon. North Mountain makes both soft folding and soft rolling truck bed covers. Unfortunately, if you want more durable hard-shell products, North Mountain won't have you covered — at least not yet. However, because all of its covers are soft, they're also less expensive than much of the competition.
The North Mountain Soft Roll-up Truck Tonneau cover for the Honda Ridgeline is $237.99 on Amazon. Customers who've bought the product don't seem to regret it — it has a 4.7 out of five score based on over 1,160 user ratings. The North Mountain Soft Tri-fold Truck Tonneau cover for the Chevy Silverado 1500 is even cheaper, priced at $187.99 on Amazon. It also has a high user score — based on 286 ratings, it has a 4.6 out of five.
MaxMate
Not only is MaxMate one of the more highly-rated truck bed cover brands on Amazon, but it's also one of the more affordable. None of its products can be found for more than $250, with most of them under $200. They're all soft, however — no hard or retractable covers are available from MaxMate, so you can only take advantage of its low prices if that's what you're in the market for. All of MaxMate's products on Amazon have high user scores, often based on hundreds, if not thousands, of customer ratings.
For example, a MaxMate Soft Roll-up Truck Bed Tonneau cover that can fit the Chevy Silverado or GMC Sierra has a 4.6 out of five score based on over 2,200 Amazon user reviews. It can be purchased for $179. In addition to soft roll-up and soft tri-fold tonneau covers, MaxMate has an innovative quad-fold cover that can be used for smaller truck beds. The MaxMate Soft Quad-fold cover compatible with 5.5-foot beds on Ford F-150s costs $199 on Amazon, where it has a 4.6 score based on over 2,000 customer ratings.
BAK
A popular brand on Amazon that specializes in hard tonneau covers is BAK Industries. Like Gator and TruXedo, BAK is owned and operated by RealTruck and is geared toward customers who prefer sturdier covers. Hardcovers can withstand greater impacts, are harder to break into, and can resist weather damage better than soft covers while keeping the same slim, low profile. BAK truck bed covers are made from durable materials and are typically a lot more expensive than the soft covers of other brands, even those owned by RealTruck. Nearly all BAK covers cost at least $1,000.
That hasn't stopped BAK from being one of the highest-rated truck bed cover brands on Amazon, however. Both BAK's hard-folding or hard roll-up covers have high overall scores that are at least four out of five stars, based on hundreds or more customer ratings. The BAKFlip G2 Hard Folding cover for the Toyota Tacoma has a 4.5 score based on over 1,000 user reviews, while the BAK Revolver X2 Hard Rolling cover for the Toyota Tundra has an average 4.4 score from over 700 user ratings.
Not everything BAK sells is over a thousand dollars, though. The BAKBox 2 Fold-Away Utility Box for the Chevy Silverado and GMC Sierra 1500, for example, is available from Amazon for $379.99. After all, if you're going to use a pricey tonneau cover, you should have good gear in your truck bed that's worth protecting.
How these truck cover brands were selected
These six truck bed cover brands are all highly rated on Amazon. The more customers with hands-on experience who rate a product, the larger the base for its overall average score is, and a larger base makes for a more accurate representation of overall customer sentiment. With hundreds — if not more — of customer ratings, any biased scores that are too high or too low for misleading reasons will have less of an impact on a product's average rating. And, because Amazon is such a widely-used retailer with millions of customers, it tends to have a higher count of user ratings than other online stores.
The six brands on this list all have products with scores of four out of five on Amazon, if not much higher. Some products have high scores based on several hundred customer ratings, while others have thousands, or even tens of thousands, of ratings. Brands were also chosen by how closely associated they are with truck bed covers rather than more generic brands that may offer one or two-tonneau covers among a much wider range of products.