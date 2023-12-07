5 Reasons Cargo Managers Are Great Truck Bed Accessories To Have

The bed of a quality pickup truck is a good way to haul large items short distances, offering a convenient middle point between storage capacity and reasonable size. The only real problem with a truck bed is that, depending on the size of your cargo, there's a distinct chance things will get jostled around in a way you're unhappy with.

If there's too much empty space, small objects get thrown around. If there isn't enough, large objects get squished. If you want to ensure that everything you're hauling in your truck bed stays exactly where it's supposed to be, you need a particular accessory to keep things in check: a cargo manager. No, not a guy with a clipboard who sits in the cabin with you, but a sturdy dividing wall designed to sit comfortably in your bed. If you're not sure you could benefit from such a thing, we can give you five good reasons to consider it.