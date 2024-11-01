2024 Ineos Grenadier Review: Charming Interior, Big Price, Old-School Land Rover Spirit

Any time a company needs to ship someone out to teach how to use a car, I never think the company shows confidence in the vehicle's concept or development not a great sign. Ferrari needed to provide some coaching about how to use the 296 GTS's drive modes, for example, and how not to kill the battery. And the Lamborghini Revuelto deserved a lesson on how to figure out the incomprehensible infotainment system. For the Grenadier, Ineos sent out a rep to make sure I knew how to use all the off-road settings, but also to explain some of the basic concepts that went into developing a modernized Land Rover Defender.

To be fair, the Grenadier's unique combination of a modern powertrain with vintage four-wheel-drive controls and peculiar steering might overwhelm anyone who lacks off-road experience. But Ineos knew I had previously driven the Grenadier in the UK almost two years ago, too. That trip afforded me an excellent opportunity to learn about this "new" SUV that sprang forth from a multinational petrochemical CEO's brain — over beers at the Grenadier pub – because he was annoyed at Land Rover for canceling the classic Defender.

Rafael Ortega

The resulting truck still clearly needed some additional time to reach the level of refinement that Ineos' engineers clearly desired. Most notably, front locking differential displayed a nasty habit of refusing to unlock unless I drove in a full circle at full steering lock, just about the last thing you want to do with a front locker. But more recently, over the course of a longer loaner period in Los Angeles, I finally got a chance to experience how that vintage ethos applies to daily driving. And of course, I needed to into the more familiar desert environments to do some more serious off-roading, rather than in the muddy, misty English countryside.

