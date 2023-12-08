4WD High Vs. Low: A Guide For When To Use Which 4x4 Mode

Since America's first four-wheel-drive truck, owning an off-road vehicle has proven to be a lot of fun. It allows you to adventure on rugged terrain and even drive safer during unpredictable weather situations. However, it's important to be knowledgeable about your vehicle's capabilities. More than likely, your off-road vehicle comes with four-wheel-drive (4WD), but there are two types of 4WD modes to be aware of.

Though many people have heard of 4WD, that doesn't mean they understand what the feature entails. Taking on a sand dune is way different than driving a snowy mountain pass. With that being said, there's more to owning a 4x4 vehicle than simply switching between modes — you must have a general understanding of what 4WD high and 4WD low are and when to use them for what situations. Moreover, knowing this information can help you protect the lifespan of the transmission along with other aspects of your off-road vehicle.