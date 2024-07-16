2024 Jeep Wrangler Rubicon 392 Final Edition Review: HEMI's Last Stand Is A Costly Howl

The days of big displacement gas engines are undoubtedly numbered, as is production of the 2024 Jeep Wrangler Rubicon 392 Final Edition. Just 3,700 of these V8 SRT HEMI powered trucks will be built — 3,300 of which are earmarked for the U.S. — as a gasoline wake of sorts for those who like it old-school. Assuming, that is, they have the budget for what's one of the most expensive models in the Jeep showroom.

A regular four-door 2024 Wrangler starts at under $37k. By the time you reach this tricked-out truck, however, you're looking at $100,590 (plus $1,895 destination). With extras, this particular example crested $108k all-in. That's a whole lot of cash to be one of the last at the party.

Chris Davies/SlashGear

Hopefully, 2024 Wrangler Rubicon 392 Final Edition buyers didn't purchase their SUVs with absolute exclusivity in mind, however. Irony of ironies, demand for the potent truck has prompted Jeep to retroactively make it the penultimate Final Edition. Now, there'll be a model year 2025 run, total build number currently unknown. Stellantis insists it'll be the last hurrah, if you believe it.