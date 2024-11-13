2026 Honda Passport Redesign Revealed: Power, Release Details, And What It Might Cost

We may be a little over a month and a half away from the dawn of 2025, but that isn't preventing automakers from announcing 2026 models of vehicles. Take Japanese automaker Honda, for example, which has finally taken covers off its midsize two-row SUV; the 2026 Honda Passport. While the Passport hasn't exactly been setting the sales charts on fire, it was an important product in Honda's U.S. lineup, having positioned it comfortably between the Honda CR-V and the Honda Pilot. It was also noted for its above average off-roading capabilities.

A major Achilles Heel for the current generation Honda Passport models was its design, which has remained largely unchanged since its last major design update in 2019. While Honda did give the vehicle a facelift in 2022, the overall design palette remained the same. This is exactly what has changed with the 2026 Honda Passport. The updated Honda Passport is a radically different-looking car compared to its predecessor, with Honda even asserting the refreshed design to be "bold" and "brawny."

It's not like we didn't already know how the new model looks, given that Honda has spent the past several months teasing the redesigned Honda Passport, even releasing videos of the car.

Now we know that the 2026 Honda Passport will be sold in three variants, starting with a base RTL variant, a mid-tier TrailSport option, and the top-of-the-line TrailSport Elite model. It gets a slightly more powerful V6 engine, a new 10-speed transmission with 2nd generation I-VTM4 torque vectoring all-wheel drive, and the TrailWatch system with four camera views.

