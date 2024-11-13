2026 Honda Passport Redesign Revealed: Power, Release Details, And What It Might Cost
We may be a little over a month and a half away from the dawn of 2025, but that isn't preventing automakers from announcing 2026 models of vehicles. Take Japanese automaker Honda, for example, which has finally taken covers off its midsize two-row SUV; the 2026 Honda Passport. While the Passport hasn't exactly been setting the sales charts on fire, it was an important product in Honda's U.S. lineup, having positioned it comfortably between the Honda CR-V and the Honda Pilot. It was also noted for its above average off-roading capabilities.
A major Achilles Heel for the current generation Honda Passport models was its design, which has remained largely unchanged since its last major design update in 2019. While Honda did give the vehicle a facelift in 2022, the overall design palette remained the same. This is exactly what has changed with the 2026 Honda Passport. The updated Honda Passport is a radically different-looking car compared to its predecessor, with Honda even asserting the refreshed design to be "bold" and "brawny."
It's not like we didn't already know how the new model looks, given that Honda has spent the past several months teasing the redesigned Honda Passport, even releasing videos of the car.
Now we know that the 2026 Honda Passport will be sold in three variants, starting with a base RTL variant, a mid-tier TrailSport option, and the top-of-the-line TrailSport Elite model. It gets a slightly more powerful V6 engine, a new 10-speed transmission with 2nd generation I-VTM4 torque vectoring all-wheel drive, and the TrailWatch system with four camera views.
Same engine as before, with slightly more power
The 2026 Honda Passport is powered by a 3.5 liter (3,471 cc) DOHC V6 engine generating 285 hp at 6,100 rpm. These figures are slightly higher compared to that of the 2025 model which had 280 hp at 6,000 rpm. Torque figures remain unchanged at 262 lb-ft. Another major mechanical change on the new model is the 10-speed automatic transmission which replaces the older 9-speed gearbox.
The 2026 Honda Passport is subtly larger in every dimension than its predecessor. It now measures 190.6 inches in length (up from 189.1 inches), stands 73.1 inches tall (previously 72.2 inches), and spans 79.5 inches in width (compared to 78.6 inches before). The 113.8-inch wheelbase of the new model is also longer than that of the 110.9-inch figure for the old model. The extended wheelbase of the car aids in improving the Passport's ride comfort and straight-line stability.
The larger dimensions of the new car ensures more legroom for the rear passengers. Plus the overall storage and cargo volume has also gone up. In fact, Honda asserts that the 2026 Passport has the largest cargo-carrying capacity in the history of the Passport lineup. The cargo area can now hold full-size golf bags when they are laid sideways.
Another feature of the 2026 Honda Passport is the flat-folding rear seats, which, when folded, allows users to carry two full-sized mountain bikes with their front wheels removed. Also new for the 2026 Honda Passport are the exclusive 18-inch General Grabber all-terrain tires.
More aggressive looks with redesigned interiors
The most noticeable design aspect of the updated 2026 Honda Passport is the all-new aggressive look of the vehicle, which was redesigned by Honda's Design Studio in Los Angeles. The longer wheelbase and pulled back A-pillars of the car give it a sportier, sleeker profile.
Not every design element on the updated Honda Passport is about looks and aesthetics, though. Take the example of the matte-black finish of the rear roof section. This serves as a functional element that can be used to lean objects like skis and fishing poles.
One tiny design element that has gone missing with the 2026 model of the Honda Passport is the good old shark fin antenna. The antenna is still around but is now part of the car's passenger-side rear glass. New LED taillights and a sleek roof spoiler help make the next-generation Passport instantly recognizable from the rear.
The upcoming 2026 Honda Passport features a 10.2-inch digital instrument console, in addition to the 12.3-inch color touchscreen, and also gets support for wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. The vehicle can also easily connect to the internet, thanks to its support for 5G-LTE Wi-Fi Hotspot capability. It is preloaded with apps like Google Assistant, Google Maps, and more on Google Play — while also offering consumers a complimentary 3-year unlimited data plan.
Honda also confirmed that the vehicle continues to be manufactured at Honda's plant in Lincoln, Alabama, where the company also makes the Passport's 3.5 liter engine.
2026 Honda Passport: Expected pricing, availability
There is no denying that Honda is betting big with the redesigned 2026 Honda Passport, and the company appears to have done almost everything right with the car this time around. Besides the appealing fresh design, the car is also loaded with new features, has much-improved interiors, and is now an even better vehicle for occasional off-roading activities.
You will, however, need to wait a couple of months before you can get one of these cars to make it to your garage. This is because the 2026 Honda Passport will only go on sale sometime early next year, with the company stopping short of revealing an actual date of availability.
Pricing for the different variants of the Honda Passport has also not been revealed. What we do know, however, is that the base variant of the Honda Passport will set you back by around $45,000, with prices going up several notches for the higher end options. For reference, prices for the current generation Honda Passport start at $42,400 for the base variant, $45,000 for the TrailSport trim, and $48,470 for the Black Edition option.
Honda will offer the 2026 Passport in a total of eight color options, two of which are completely new and exclusive to TrailSport models — Sunset Orange and Ash Green Metallic. When launched this SUV will go up against the likes of the Subaru Outback, Toyota 4Runner, the Jeep Grand Cherokee and the Hyundai Santa Fe.