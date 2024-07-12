11 Things You Should Know Before Buying A Honda Pilot (New Or Used)

The Honda Pilot is the largest SUV in Honda's lineup. It competes directly with a very populated three-row SUV segment that includes the Kia Telluride, Hyundai Palisade, the Mazda CX-90, and the Chevy Traverse. It's a unibody design, so it's not quite as truck-like as the Chevy Suburban and similar vehicles but most shoppers don't seem to mind. It's bigger overall than the Honda CR-V and the Honda Passport by quite a hefty margin. The Honda Passport, Honda's second biggest SUV, has a passenger volume of 114.9 cubic inches while the Pilot has 158.4 cubic inches as of 2024. That should give you a clue how much more space you get in the Pilot.

It's not an enthusiast car like the Honda S2000 or the Civic Type-R. It's a family hauler designed to squeeze in as many people and as much stuff as possible. The only vehicle in Honda's lineup with more space is the Honda Odyssey minivan, which is excellent in its own right. The van carries more stuff, but the Pilot has better ground clearance and comes with all-wheel drive, two things the Odyssey lacks. So, if you're shopping for a family vehicle, the Pilot is a pretty reasonable path to take.

With that said, there's a lot to know about the Honda Pilot, especially if you intend on buying it used. Here is a brief history of the Honda Pilot along with some fun facts and important details you may want to consider before you make a purchase.