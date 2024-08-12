Every Generation Jeep Grand Cherokee, Ranked Worst To Best

The Jeep Wrangler — especially with no doors — may be what we all collectively imagine when we think of the Jeep brand, but it is not the company's best-selling vehicle. That honor goes to the Jeep Grand Cherokee, which is Jeep's most popular model in 2024 so far, and one of the 12 best-selling vehicles in the United States overall, both this year and in 2023.

Of course, this is not some flash-in-the-pan mid-size SUV. The Grand Cherokee has been around for over three decades, having been introduced for the 1993 model year. In that time, the vehicle has evolved over five distinct generations, the most recent of which began in 2021.

If you are in the market for a Jeep Grand Cherokee and want the widest array of options available to you, there are plenty of highs and lows across the SUV's history that someone searching for a used vehicle should know about. Based on reliability ratings and reviews from various publications, we have ranked the Grand Cherokee's generations to determine which ones are most worth your money.