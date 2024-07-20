Which 2024 Jeep Models Are Electrified? (And Which One Offers The Best Mileage?)

The Wrangler is Jeep's most famous nameplate. One of the most off-road capable vehicles on the market, the Wrangler's natural home is in the dirt. It's highly capable when the pavement ends, even in 4xe-plug-in-hybrid guise. Under the hood, the Wrangler 4xe is powered by a turbocharged 2.0-liter four cylinder engine paired with two electric motors and a 400-volt, 17 kWh battery pack. Put all that power together and you've got 375 horsepower and 470 lb-ft of torque which is more than the standard four-cylinder or the Pentastar V6 offer. In fact, the only Wrangler that can outpace the 4xe for power is the Rubicon 392, which uses a massive 6.4-liter V8 that makes 470 hp and 470 lb-ft of torque.

According to the EPA, the Wrangler 4xe will go as far as 21 miles on a single battery charge before it switches over to using the internal combustion engine. When it's using gas and electricity, it's rated at 49 MPGe combined, but when it's using the gas engine only that number drops to 20 mpg combined. That's the same fuel economy estimate as the six-cylinder Wrangler, and less than the four-cylinder which checks in at 21 mpg combined. The Wrangler 4xe then, makes the most sense if you can plug it in on a regular basis and use its electric range as much as possible.