Which 2024 Jeep Models Are Electrified? (And Which One Offers The Best Mileage?)
Like many other brands, Jeep is making the march towards an electric-powered future. The plug-in hybrid Wrangler 4xe (pronounced four-by-e) went on sale a few years ago, and since then, the 4xe name has started to spread across the Jeep lineup. According to Jeep, every vehicle in their North American lineup will offer an electrified variant by the end 2025 and half of the brand's sales in the United States will be fully electric by the year 2030.
With 2025 just around the corner and only a few electrified vehicles in their lineup at present, there's a long way to go before they reach a fully electric future. The Wrangler 4xe is, according to Jeep, the best-selling PHEV (plug-in hybrid electric vehicle) in America, so that's encouraging. Then there's the Grand Cherokee 4xe, the recently-debuted Wagoneer S, and the upcoming all-electric Jeep Recon. So here's what kind of fuel economy are these hybrids and EVs offering and which one is the best if you're looking for maximum fuel economy.
Jeep Wrangler 4xe
The Wrangler is Jeep's most famous nameplate. One of the most off-road capable vehicles on the market, the Wrangler's natural home is in the dirt. It's highly capable when the pavement ends, even in 4xe-plug-in-hybrid guise. Under the hood, the Wrangler 4xe is powered by a turbocharged 2.0-liter four cylinder engine paired with two electric motors and a 400-volt, 17 kWh battery pack. Put all that power together and you've got 375 horsepower and 470 lb-ft of torque which is more than the standard four-cylinder or the Pentastar V6 offer. In fact, the only Wrangler that can outpace the 4xe for power is the Rubicon 392, which uses a massive 6.4-liter V8 that makes 470 hp and 470 lb-ft of torque.
According to the EPA, the Wrangler 4xe will go as far as 21 miles on a single battery charge before it switches over to using the internal combustion engine. When it's using gas and electricity, it's rated at 49 MPGe combined, but when it's using the gas engine only that number drops to 20 mpg combined. That's the same fuel economy estimate as the six-cylinder Wrangler, and less than the four-cylinder which checks in at 21 mpg combined. The Wrangler 4xe then, makes the most sense if you can plug it in on a regular basis and use its electric range as much as possible.
Grand Cherokee 4xe
Launched in 2021, the Grand Cherokee 4xe is a plug-in hybrid take on the brand's family-friendly SUV. It doesn't offer Wrangler-levels of off-road capability, but the Grand Cherokee has a comfortable and spacious interior along with a number of tech and safety features. Like the Wrangler 4xe, the Grand Cherokee 4xe is available with a few standard powertrains alongside its plug-in hybrid variant. The Grand Cherokee's standard engine is a 3.6-liter V6 and there's an available 5.7-liter V8 in the three-row Grand Cherokee L model as well. The plug-in hybrid 4xe uses a 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder and a 17 kWh battery, just like the Wrangler. Total power output for the Grand Cherokee 4xe is the same, at 375 horsepower and 470 lb-ft of torque.
The Grand Cherokee 4xe has slightly better fuel economy ratings than the Wrangler. According to the EPA, it will go 25 miles on a single charge and it's rated at 56 MPGe using batteries and gas engine, and 23 mpg combined with just the gas engine. That's not entirely surprising though, as most of the Grand Cherokee's trim levels edge out the Wrangler – with the V6 rated as high as 22 mpg combined. Like with the Wrangler, the Grand Cherokee's 4xe powertrain makes the most sense if you're able to plug in on a regular basis – likely commuting short distances on your way to work during the week, then saving the longer trips for the weekend.
Wagoneer S
The Wagoneer nameplate goes way back in Jeep's history, with the first models coming on to the scene in the early 1960s. The Wagoneer name was resurrected in 2022 as a comfortable family SUV, and it currently offers a six-cylinder engine on the standard model or a six- or eight-cylinder engine on the more-luxurious Grand Wagoneer. Neither of those versions of the Wagoneer is available with a hybrid or electric powertrain though, so that's where the new Wagoneer S comes in.
The Wagoneer S is Jeep's first global battery-electric vehicle, and according to Jeep it will be available in the second half of 2024. It will be powered by a 100.5 kWh battery, produce 600 horsepower and 617 lb-ft of torque, and be capable of traveling over 300 miles on a single charge. Jeep also estimates that the Wagoneer S will achieve 99 MPGe combined, but official EPA numbers haven't been released yet, so we'll have to wait and see if those claims hold up. Comparing the fuel economy of a fully-electric vehicle like the Wagoneer S with plug-in hybrids like the Wrangler and Grand Cherokee is tough, so a few other EV's should help put things in context. The GMC Hummer EV SUV, for example, is rated at an abysmal 53 MPGe combined in its most efficient configuration. The Rivian R1T is much higher, with a top rating of 82 MPGe combined, and the Kia EV9 gets a top rating of 89 MPGe combined.
Future and foreign electrified Jeeps - the Recon and the Avenger
While there are only a few electrified Jeeps currently available in the United States, there is another one on the way soon — and a European-market Jeep that's already on sale. First up is the Jeep Avenger (no relation to the now-defunct Dodge Avenger) which is available in the United Kingdom in three different configurations: full electric, e-hybrid, and petrol. Range on the EV version is 248 miles which is impressive considering its small dimensions. The hybrid version of the Avenger also boasts an impressive 54.5 miles per gallon from a tiny 1.2-liter engine. Unfortunately, we won't be getting the efficient Avenger in the United States. Instead, we'll be getting the Recon.
The Recon is another all-electric vehicle from Jeep, with lots of off-road friendly features like underbody protection, off-road tires, and multiple drive modes. The Recon will also tap into a bit of the Wrangler's outdoorsy appeal with removable doors and windows and a snazzy Trail-Rated badge. Jeep claims that the Recon will be able to complete the Rubicon trail, one of the toughest off-road trails in America, so it will certainly be robust. We don't have any details yet about range or fuel economy, but we do know that production of the Recon is slated to start in 2024, so hopefully, we'll see them out and about soon.