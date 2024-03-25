What's The Difference Between The Jeep Wrangler And A Rubicon?
Off-road aficionados are well-versed in the iconic Jeep brand, which has been conquering rough terrain for decades. The Jeep Wrangler made its debut in the mid-'80s and is still going strong today, with seven different models available for those looking to challenge the backcountry. According to Good Car Bad Car, there were 155,491 Wrangler units sold in 2023. But with many options, including the Rubicon, what sets these vehicles apart? And should you go with a Jeep Wrangler or a Rubicon?
Actually, a Rubicon is a variation of the Jeep Wrangler and includes three models:
- 2024 Wrangler 2-Door Rubicon
- Wrangler 2-Door Rubicon X
- Wrangler 4-Door Rubicon 392
The Rubicon trim was first available in 2003 and specifically catered to serious off-road driving, with more robust all-terrain options included. That's not to say the other Wranglers aren't capable in challenging conditions; it's just that Rubicon models further enhance the features that are already there.
Off-road capable vs. backcountry beast
The Wrangler base model (2-door sport) starts at $31,995 and is equipped with a 3.6-liter V6, a manual transmission, and several stock features that help you navigate wild territory.
This introductory trim includes the following:
- Protective skid-plates
- Part-time 4WD technology
- Three choices for both front and rear axle configurations
- 2,000-pound towing capacity
In contrast, the top-of-the-line Rubicon (2024 Wrangler 4-Door Rubicon 392) starts at $92,140 and adds more robust performance elements. This trim includes a massive 6.4-liter V8 HEMI engine and a heavy-duty automatic transmission tuned for rugged off-road use.
Other Rubicon 392 benefits include:
- Your choice of either a powerful Dana 44 or Tru-Lok front axle
- A Dana M220 wide full-floating rear axle or Tru-Lok rear axle
- 2.72:1 Selec-Trac full-time 4WD system
- 3,500-pound towing capacity
The standard Wrangler and the Rubicon 392 offer fantastic technology and off-road ability, but the latter option is much more robust.
Why the confusion between Wrangler and Rubicon?
Looking through the specifications of the standard Wrangler and the enhanced Rubicon 392, the differences seem clear-cut, so why do many believe the Rubicon isn't a Wrangler? It may stem from the sheer amount of customizations available on each trim, which can get overwhelming. Another issue is that due to lengthy model names like the Wrangler 2-Door Rubicon X, these sometimes get shortened for convenience's sake. Instead of the proper full model name, you might see something like "Rubicon X," which is missing the word "Wrangler."
There are also visual differences, such as the "Rubicon" lettering above the front fender, perhaps adding to the misnomer. The price differences are also pronounced, leading buyers to believe the more expensive Rubicon must be a completely separate vehicle. Ultimately, it's up to the automaker to help clarify Wrangler trims so buyers have a better understanding of their choices when looking to purchase a Jeep.