2024 Jeep Wagoneer S Revealed With 600HP And Over 300 Miles Of All-Electric Range

The Jeep brand has been around since the waning years of World War II, but its vehicles have traditionally been known more for their ruggedness than their performance capabilities or efficiency. That has begun to change in recent years, though, with the introduction of models like the beastly Grand Cherokee Trackhawk and the hybrid Wrangler 4xe. The Wagoneer badge was brought back for the 2022 model year after a long hiatus, and the latest iteration has specs and features that would leave the original versions gasping for clean air. Jeep just revealed details for the 2024 Wagoneer S electric SUV, and it has us eagerly anticipating the moment when we can climb into one for a test run.

Jeep's first-ever battery electric vehicle will be available this fall in the United States and Canada and comes with a pair of 250 kilowatt motors that will combine to push 600 horsepower and 617 pound-feet of torque to the full-time all-wheel drive system. That's enough juice to get you from 0-60 in just 3.4 seconds, and the 400-volt, 100-kilowatt-hour battery pack will provide a range of beyond 300 miles.