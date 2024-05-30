2024 Jeep Wagoneer S Revealed With 600HP And Over 300 Miles Of All-Electric Range
The Jeep brand has been around since the waning years of World War II, but its vehicles have traditionally been known more for their ruggedness than their performance capabilities or efficiency. That has begun to change in recent years, though, with the introduction of models like the beastly Grand Cherokee Trackhawk and the hybrid Wrangler 4xe. The Wagoneer badge was brought back for the 2022 model year after a long hiatus, and the latest iteration has specs and features that would leave the original versions gasping for clean air. Jeep just revealed details for the 2024 Wagoneer S electric SUV, and it has us eagerly anticipating the moment when we can climb into one for a test run.
Jeep's first-ever battery electric vehicle will be available this fall in the United States and Canada and comes with a pair of 250 kilowatt motors that will combine to push 600 horsepower and 617 pound-feet of torque to the full-time all-wheel drive system. That's enough juice to get you from 0-60 in just 3.4 seconds, and the 400-volt, 100-kilowatt-hour battery pack will provide a range of beyond 300 miles.
The Wagoneer S aims to impress on and off the road
The 2024 Wagoneer S will still have Jeep's signature off-road pedigree, with the Selec-Terrain system that allows the driver to choose from five traction modes: Sport, Snow, Sand, Eco, and Auto. The refined, feature-rich interior is worlds more driver-friendly than Jeep's earlier Spartan models like the CJ5 and CJ7, with heated and ventilated seats in the front and rear, a 45 square inch infotainment panel, and a panoramic two-pane sunroof. Audio will be delivered via a 19-speaker, 1,200-watt McIntosh audio system, and every Launch Edition Wagoneer S comes with a Level 2 charger or credits to use the Stellantis Free2move low-emissions charging infrastructure.
The Wagoneer S is built on Jeep's STLA Large platform, which has been optimized for this model and its individual front and rear Electric Drive Modules, which combine the motor and gear components for maximum efficiency. The EDM in front will disconnect from the wheels when not needed, giving the Wagoneer S an MPGe rating of up to 90 on the highway and more than 100 in the city. It stays true to its utilitarian brothers, too, with 6.4 inches of ground clearance, a payload capacity of over 1,000 pounds, and a maximum towing capacity of 3,400 pounds. The Wagoneer S will have a base sticker price of $71,995.