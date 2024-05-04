Jeep CJ5 Vs CJ7: What's The Difference?

The Jeep CJ was the brand's civilian version of the Quad Willys Overland built for the U.S. Army during World War II. The CJ-2A went on sale in 1945, and the CJ-3A and CJ-3B followed within a decade. The line's production skipped the number four, although a single CJ-4 prototype was manufactured around 1950 and sold to an employee. Henry Kaiser bought Willys in 1953, and two years later the CJ-5's 29-year run began. American Motors Corporation (AMC) purchased Jeep from Kaiser in 1970, and kept the CJ-5 in the lineup until 1983. Meanwhile, seven years earlier, the CJ-7 entered the equation. The CJ-7 was in production through 1986, yielding to the first of four generations of the Wrangler when Chrysler purchased Jeep in 1987.

At first glance, these two off-road beasts appear almost identical, but there are some clear distinctions between the CJ-5 and CJ-7 (aside from the length of their production runs). That is a good place to start, though: The CJ-5's 29 years in production are the most of any Jeep in history and helped land it a spot on our list of Jeep's best dozen models ever.

[Featured image by CZMarlin via Wikimedia Commons|Cropped and scaled|Public Domain]