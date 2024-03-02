5 Classic Jeeps That Make Great Restoration Projects

The Jeep brand has a legacy of making rugged vehicles dating back to World War II, but the badge has changed hands several times since Willys Overland built the first CJ models just after the war ended. Original manufacturer Willys merged with Kaiser Motors in 1953, becoming Kaiser Jeep, only to be bought out by American Motors Corporation in 1970. Chrysler bought Jeep from AMC in 1987, and Chrysler now belongs to Stellantis. Under Chrysler's ownership, many models in the Jeep lineup have acquired modern features like airbags, Bluetooth sound systems, and anti-lock brake systems.

While a vintage Jeep won't offer any of these amenities, classic Jeeps have a much better reputation for durability and reliability than their younger siblings. Aside from providing you a fun, go-anywhere ride, older Jeeps make great project vehicles thanks to a huge parts marketplace and robust support networks through online forums and local clubs.

The five classic Jeep models below are all easy to work on as well, and can provide you a substantial return on your initial investment, although once you're done fixing it up you might decide it's too much fun to part with.